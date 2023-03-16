Nottingham Forest v Newcastle predictions: Magpies can maintain top-four push

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Newcastle

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Friday

Best bet

Newcastle

1pt 7-10 Hills

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle odds

Nottingham Forest 9-2

Newcastle 7-10

Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publish

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle team news

Nottingham Forest

A lengthy injury list includes Giulian Biancone, Wayne Hennessey, Taiwo Awoniyi, Brennan Johnson, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Willy Boly, Scott McKenna and Omar Richards. Cheikhou Kouyate has returned to training.

Newcastle

Emil Krafth and Anthony Gordon and injured and Joelinton completes a two-match ban.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle predictions

Newcastle fans have big dreams for the future, and finishing in the top four of the Premier League this season and qualifying for the Champions League would be a significant starting point.

Eddie Howe's side are in the mix and they can boost their chances by taking all three points at Nottingham Forest on Friday evening.

Newcastle's focus is on accumulating as many points as possible and they will be feeling more confident after last Sunday's 2-1 success at home to Wolves which was closer to the standards they were reaching earlier in the season.

The Magpies went into the Wolves game on a five-game winless sequence and had to cope without key midfielder Joelinton, who was serving the first part of a two-game suspension.

But they produced a strong performance against tricky opponents and were worthy 2-1 winners with Miguel Almiron coming off the bench to settle the contest with his 11th league goal of the season.

Almiron's first home goal since October will have done him a power of good and the return to winning ways should have lifted the whole club as they prepare for a crucial period of the season.

Newcastle's next two home games after the international break are against Manchester United and Tottenham but their fixtures against the league lesser lights are just as likely to define their season.

Howe's charges played out 1-1 draws at home to West Ham and away to Bournemouth during a frustrating February, but their visit to Forest comes at just the right time.

Forest are unbeaten in nine home league games but their injury problems are mounting after Brennan Johnson and Chris Wood failed to finish last Saturday's 3-1 loss at Tottenham.

Neither is expected to feature against Newcastle, so Forest boss Steve Cooper will probably have to hand a first start to free agent signing Andre Ayew and include former Watford attacker Emmanuel Dennis, who has scored once in 13 league appearances this term.

Given the scarcity of attacking options it is imperative that Forest defend well.

However, Cooper's side have conceded nine goals in their last three matches and their vulnerability could be exploited by resurgent Newcastle, who look solid odds-on shots to make it two wins from two.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have lost five of their last eight matches

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-3-2-1): Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Freuler, J Shelvey, Mangala; Gibbs-White, Dennis; Ayew.

Subs: G Shelvey, Williams, Yates, Lingard, Niakhate, Danilo, Toffolo, Colback, Kouyate.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Saint-Maximin.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Wilson, Manquillo, Murphy, Dummett, Targett, Anderson, Ritchie.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Andre Ayew

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Felipe

Card magnet Joe Worrall

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Kieran Trippier

