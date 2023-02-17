Nottingham Forest v Manchester City predictions: Injury-ravaged hosts look vulnerable

When to bet

3pm Saturday

Best bet

Manchester City to win and over 3.5 goals

2pts 2-1 Boyles, bet365

Betting offers

are giving away free bets to new and existing customers and all you need is an account. Sign up

are offering new customers multiple free bets when they sign up. Click for free bets, money-back specials and BuildABet free bets

have lots of offers and money back offers. Sign up for a new account

To get free bets from today, simply sign up to a new account

Don't have a account? They have an offer for new customers

New customers can claim free bets and benefit from their daily offers including Scratch Of The Day by clicking

Team news

Nottingham Forest

Central defenders Wily Boly and Scott McKenna both suffered hamstring injuries last week, joining Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Moussa Niakhate in the treatment room. Forest have applied to have Steve Cook reinstated to the 25-man squad while Ryan Yates and Jesse Lingard are doubts.

Manchester City

John Stones remains the only absentee for the visitors.

Match preview

Manchester City climbed back to the Premier League summit with victory over Arsenal on Wednesday and a major Nottingham Forest injury crisis might help them stay there.

Ten first-team players are either doubts or confirmed absentees through injury for the Tricky Trees and both of their first-choice centre-backs limped off in their last match against Fulham with hamstring issues.

The club have applied to reinstate Steve Cook to their 25-man squad in light of the defensive crisis and none of that bodes well for the visit of Manchester City.

Steve Cooper’s side are much more dangerous at home, having taken 16 points at the City Ground compared to six on the road, but they look likely to struggle to take anything from this match.

Forest have scored in seven of their last nine Premier League matches but they lost the reverse fixture 6-0 so a high-scoring City win looks the likeliest outcome, with Cooper’s men retaining some chance of landing on the scoresheet in the process.

Key stat

No team have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Manchester City's 59

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-3-1-2): Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Shelvey; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood

Manchester City (3-4-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Card magnet Joe Worrall

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Follow us on Twitter