Premier League

Nottingham Forest v Manchester City predictions: Injury-ravaged hosts look vulnerable

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Nottingham Forest v Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday

Kevin De Bruyne of Premier League champions Manchester City
Kevin De Bruyne of Premier League champions Manchester CityCredit: Alex Grimm

When to bet

3pm Saturday 

Best bet

Manchester City to win and over 3.5 goals
2pts 2-1 Boyles, bet365

Team news

Nottingham Forest
Central defenders Wily Boly and Scott McKenna both suffered hamstring injuries last week, joining Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Moussa Niakhate in the treatment room. Forest have applied to have Steve Cook reinstated to the 25-man squad while Ryan Yates and Jesse Lingard are doubts.

Manchester City
John Stones remains the only absentee for the visitors.

Match preview

Manchester City climbed back to the Premier League summit with victory over Arsenal on Wednesday and a major Nottingham Forest injury crisis might help them stay there.

Ten first-team players are either doubts or confirmed absentees through injury for the Tricky Trees and both of their first-choice centre-backs limped off in their last match against Fulham with hamstring issues.

The club have applied to reinstate Steve Cook to their 25-man squad in light of the defensive crisis and none of that bodes well for the visit of Manchester City.

Steve Cooper’s side are much more dangerous at home, having taken 16 points at the City Ground compared to six on the road, but they look likely to struggle to take anything from this match.

Forest have scored in seven of their last nine Premier League matches but they lost the reverse fixture 6-0 so a high-scoring City win looks the likeliest outcome, with Cooper’s men retaining some chance of landing on the scoresheet in the process. 

Key stat

No team have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Manchester City's 59

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-3-1-2): Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Shelvey; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood

Manchester City (3-4-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood
Card magnet Joe Worrall

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri

author image
Joe CaseyRacing Post Sport
Published on 17 February 2023Last updated 13:06, 17 February 2023
