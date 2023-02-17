Nottingham Forest v Manchester City predictions: Injury-ravaged hosts look vulnerable
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Nottingham Forest v Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday
When to bet
3pm Saturday
Best bet
Manchester City to win and over 3.5 goals
2pts 2-1 Boyles, bet365
Team news
Nottingham Forest
Central defenders Wily Boly and Scott McKenna both suffered hamstring injuries last week, joining Cheikhou Kouyate, Omar Richards, Giulian Biancone, Taiwo Awoniyi, Dean Henderson and Moussa Niakhate in the treatment room. Forest have applied to have Steve Cook reinstated to the 25-man squad while Ryan Yates and Jesse Lingard are doubts.
Manchester City
John Stones remains the only absentee for the visitors.
Match preview
Manchester City climbed back to the Premier League summit with victory over Arsenal on Wednesday and a major Nottingham Forest injury crisis might help them stay there.
Ten first-team players are either doubts or confirmed absentees through injury for the Tricky Trees and both of their first-choice centre-backs limped off in their last match against Fulham with hamstring issues.
The club have applied to reinstate Steve Cook to their 25-man squad in light of the defensive crisis and none of that bodes well for the visit of Manchester City.
Steve Cooper’s side are much more dangerous at home, having taken 16 points at the City Ground compared to six on the road, but they look likely to struggle to take anything from this match.
Forest have scored in seven of their last nine Premier League matches but they lost the reverse fixture 6-0 so a high-scoring City win looks the likeliest outcome, with Cooper’s men retaining some chance of landing on the scoresheet in the process.
Key stat
No team have scored more goals in the Premier League this season than Manchester City's 59
Probable teams
Nottingham Forest (4-3-1-2): Navas; Aurier, Worrall, Felipe, Lodi; Danilo, Freuler, Shelvey; Gibbs-White; Johnson, Wood
Manchester City (3-4-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte; Lewis, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva; Alvarez, Haaland, Grealish
Inside info
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood
Card magnet Joe Worrall
Manchester City
Penalty taker Erling Haaland
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland
Card magnet Rodri
