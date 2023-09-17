Nottingham Forest v Burnley predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Burnley struggling with step up in class

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 7.45pm Monday

Best bet

Nottingham Forest

3pts 6-5 general

Nottingham Forest v Burnley odds

Nottingham Forest 6-5

Burnley 23-10

Draw 13-5

Nottingham Forest v Burnley team news

Nottingham Forest

Danilo (hamstring) is out for Forest, while Serge Aurier and Anthony Elanga will be assessed.

Burnley

Anass Zaroury returns from suspension and Aaron Ramsey and Vitinho are fit again. Michael Obafemi and Hjalmar Ekdal remain sidelined.

Nottingham Forest v Burnley predictions

Nottingham Forest and Burnley meet at the City Ground for the second time this season and Forest should be confident of avenging their 1-0 EFL Cup defeat to the Clarets on August 30.

Supporters of the Tricky Trees are unaccustomed to seeing their side beaten on their own patch. Since the start of October 2022, only Manchester United (twice), Newcastle and Burnley have won at the City Ground in all competitions.

Forest beat Premier League runners-up Arsenal 1-0 in their final home game of last season and a late Chris Wood winner saw off promoted Sheffield United in their first City Ground fixture of 2023-24. However, their improved away performances suggest Steve Cooper's men could be set for an exciting campaign.

They won just once on the road last term, a 1-0 victory at bottom club Southampton, and took one point from ten trips to top-half clubs, conceding 28 goals.

That poor record must have been on Cooper's mind when Forest's 2023-24 schedule was announced with three of their first four fixtures away at Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea.

They soon found themselves 2-0 down at the Emirates Stadium, where they had lost 5-0 last season, but rallied to go down by a 2-1 margin, and they were 2-0 up inside four minutes at Old Trafford before United, helped by Joe Worrall's red card, stormed back to win 3-2.

Forest had a typically frantic end to the transfer window, selling Brennan Johnson to Tottenham on deadline day and bringing in Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele, Bologna midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos, and Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares.

Former Liverpool striker Divock Origi also arrived on loan from Milan but Taiwo Awoniyi is ahead of him in the pecking order and the prolific Nigeria international provided the assist for Anthony Elanga's winner at Chelsea last time out.

Back on home turf, Forest should be too slick for Burnley, who have had a tough start to the Premier League campaign after romping to the Championship title last season.

A 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City on the opening night was no disgrace but Vincent Kompany will be concerned by the eight goals conceded in subsequent defeats to Aston Villa and Tottenham.

South African striker Lyle Foster scored against Villa and Spurs and Swiss youngster Zeki Amdouni, who claimed a late winner in the EFL Cup tie at Forest, is an exciting prospect.

However, after scoring 87 goals and amassing 101 points in the Championship, Burnley are struggling with the step up in class. They have had only nine shots on target in four league and cup games this term so Forest should be backed to rack up another home win.

Key stat

Nine of Nottingham Forest's 11 Premier League wins since the start of last season have come at home

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Montiel, Yates, Mangala, Aina; Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Subs: Wood, Kouyate, Tavares, Elanga, Sangare, Origi, Omobamidele

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Al-Dakhil, O'Shea, Beyer, Roberts; Redmond, Cullen, Berge, Zaroury; Amdouni, Foster

Subs: Massengo, Cork, Ramsey, Vitinho, Gudmundsson, Koleosho, Brownhill

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Goal threat Taiwo Awoniyi

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Ola Aina

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Willy Boly

Burnley

Star man Zeki Amdouni

Goal threat Lyle Foster

Penalty taker Zeki Amdouni

Card magnet Josh Cullen

Assist ace Connor Roberts

Set-piece aerial threat Sander Berge

Nottingham Forest v Burnley b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Burnley have conceded 11 goals in their first three league games and eight of Forest's last 11 top-flight matches have featured at least three goals.

Taiwo Awoniyi to score at any time

The in-form Forest striker has scored nine goals in his last eight league appearances and set up Anthony Elanga's winner at Chelsea last time out.

Ola Aina to be shown a card

Forest's wing-back has been booked in his first three outings this term and could extend that streak against Burnley's tricky wide players.

Pays out at 10-1 with Hills

