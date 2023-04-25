Nottingham Forest v Brighton predictions and odds: Forest can make the first move
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Nottingham Forest v Brighton at the City Ground in the Premier League on Wednesday
Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Brighton
BT Sport 4, 7.30pm Wednesday
Best bet
Nottingham Forest to score first
1pt 12-5 bet365
Nottingham Forest v Brighton odds
Nottingham Forest 5-1
Brighton 11-20
Draw 10-3
Odds correct at time of publishing
Nottingham Forest v Brighton team news
Nottingham Forest
Scott McKenna is the latest player to join a lengthy Forest injury list which also features Willy Boly, Serge Aurier, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Ryan Yates, Gustavo Scarpa, Jack Colback and Cheikhou Kouyate.
Brighton
Robert De Zerbi may be keen to freshen up his side after the gruelling FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, but his options are limited with Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey all ruled out.
Nottingham Forest v Brighton predictions
Brighton had to endure 120 minutes and the agony of a penalty shootout defeat at Wembley on Sunday and must quickly dust themselves down for this Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.
The Seagulls were arguably the better side against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final, but it was their first big disappointment of the season and it will be interesting to see how they respond at the City Ground.
Tired legs and minds may take a while to shake off and that could hand the early initiative to Forest, who scored two goals in defeat at Liverpool on Saturday and who have failed to score in only two of 16 home league games this season.
Forest are desperate for the points in the battle against the drop and will look to start on the front foot, so back them to claim the opening goal of the evening.
Key stat
Forest have failed to score in only two of their 16 home league matches this season
Probable teams
Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Navas; Niakhate, Worrall, Felipe; Williams, Mangala, Freuler, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Danilo; Johnson
Subs: Toffolo, Lingard, Hammond, Surridge, Dennis, Awoniyi, Ayew
Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck
Subs: Veltman, Colwill, Undav, Van Hecke, Gilmour, Ayari, Buonanotte
Inside info
Nottingham Forest
Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Joe Worrall
Card magnet Neco Williams
Brighton
Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk/Adam Webster
Card magnet Moises Caicedo
Sign up to emails from Racing Post Sport and get all the latest news and tips
Today's top sports betting stories
Follow us on Twitter @racingpostsport