Nottingham Forest v Brighton predictions and odds: Forest can make the first move

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Brighton

BT Sport 4, 7.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Nottingham Forest to score first

1pt 12-5 bet365

Nottingham Forest v Brighton odds

Nottingham Forest 5-1

Brighton 11-20

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Brighton team news

Nottingham Forest

Scott McKenna is the latest player to join a lengthy Forest injury list which also features Willy Boly, Serge Aurier, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Ryan Yates, Gustavo Scarpa, Jack Colback and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Brighton

Robert De Zerbi may be keen to freshen up his side after the gruelling FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, but his options are limited with Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey all ruled out.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton predictions

Brighton had to endure 120 minutes and the agony of a penalty shootout defeat at Wembley on Sunday and must quickly dust themselves down for this Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Seagulls were arguably the better side against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final, but it was their first big disappointment of the season and it will be interesting to see how they respond at the City Ground.

Tired legs and minds may take a while to shake off and that could hand the early initiative to Forest, who scored two goals in defeat at Liverpool on Saturday and who have failed to score in only two of 16 home league games this season.

Forest are desperate for the points in the battle against the drop and will look to start on the front foot, so back them to claim the opening goal of the evening.

Key stat

Forest have failed to score in only two of their 16 home league matches this season

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Navas; Niakhate, Worrall, Felipe; Williams, Mangala, Freuler, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Danilo; Johnson

Subs: Toffolo, Lingard, Hammond, Surridge, Dennis, Awoniyi, Ayew

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck

Subs: Veltman, Colwill, Undav, Van Hecke, Gilmour, Ayari, Buonanotte

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Joe Worrall

Card magnet Neco Williams

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Solly March

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk/Adam Webster

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

