Nottingham Forest v Brighton predictions and odds: Forest can make the first move

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Nottingham Forest v Brighton at the City Ground in the Premier League on Wednesday

Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson scored twice in January's win over Leicester
Nottingham Forest striker Brennan JohnsonCredit: Getty Images

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Brighton

BT Sport 4, 7.30pm Wednesday

Best bet

Nottingham Forest to score first
1pt 12-5 bet365

Nottingham Forest v Brighton odds

Nottingham Forest 5-1
Brighton 11-20
Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Brighton team news

Nottingham Forest
Scott McKenna is the latest player to join a lengthy Forest injury list which also features Willy Boly, Serge Aurier, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Ryan Yates, Gustavo Scarpa, Jack Colback and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Brighton
Robert De Zerbi may be keen to freshen up his side after the gruelling FA Cup semi-final on Sunday, but his options are limited with Evan Ferguson, Adam Lallana, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey all ruled out.

Nottingham Forest v Brighton predictions

Brighton had to endure 120 minutes and the agony of a penalty shootout defeat at Wembley on Sunday and must quickly dust themselves down for this Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Seagulls were arguably the better side against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final, but it was their first big disappointment of the season and it will be interesting to see how they respond at the City Ground.

Tired legs and minds may take a while to shake off and that could hand the early initiative to Forest, who scored two goals in defeat at Liverpool on Saturday and who have failed to score in only two of 16 home league games this season.

Forest are desperate for the points in the battle against the drop and will look to start on the front foot, so back them to claim the opening goal of the evening.

Key stat

Forest have failed to score in only two of their 16 home league matches this season

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Navas; Niakhate, Worrall, Felipe; Williams, Mangala, Freuler, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Danilo; Johnson
Subs: Toffolo, Lingard, Hammond, Surridge, Dennis, Awoniyi, Ayew

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Enciso, Mitoma; Welbeck
Subs: Veltman, Colwill, Undav, Van Hecke, Gilmour, Ayari, Buonanotte

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Brennan Johnson
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Joe Worrall
Card magnet Neco Williams

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister
Assist ace Solly March
Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk/Adam Webster
Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Published on 25 April 2023Last updated 16:01, 25 April 2023
