Nottingham Forest v Brentford predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Back Forest to defeat depleted visitors

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Brentford

Sky Sports Premier League, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Nottingham Forest

1pt 9-5 Betfair

Nottingham Forest v Brentford odds

Nottingham Forest 9-5

Brentford 17-10

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Nottingham Forest v Brentford team news

Nottingham Forest

Nuno Tavares is a doubt and Danilo and Felipe are likely to miss out again.

Brentford

Mikkel Damsgaard, Kevin Schade and Rico Henry have joined Ben Mee, Shandon Baptiste and Josh Dasilva on the sidelines. Keane Lewis-Potter is expected to replace Schade on the left wing.

Nottingham Forest v Brentford predictions

Brentford beat ten-man Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage in their first away fixture of the 2023-24 season but that remains the Bees' only victory in eight league and cup matches this term.

Thomas Frank's men face a tricky trip to Nottingham Forest, having lost their last two league games 1-0 to Newcastle and 3-1 at home to struggling Everton before an EFL Cup third-round exit at home to Arsenal on Wednesday.

The Bees, missing suspended striker Ivan Toney until January, have also been hit by injuries and Forest's home record suggests they are a big price to extend Brentford's losing run.

Rico Henry is unlikely to play again this season after knee surgery, exciting forward Kevin Schade is sidelined until the new year, while Mikkel Damsgaard, Ben Mee, Josh Dasilva and Shandon Baptiste are also injured.

Brentford's 1-0 defeats to Newcastle and Arsenal are not particularly concerning results but a home loss to Everton, who had picked up just one point from their first five Premier League matches, was hugely disappointing.

Thomas Frank's side needed a late equaliser from Bryan Mbeumo against Bournemouth in their previous home league game and, while they should be good enough to avoid a relegation scrap, their early-season form has been underwhelming.

Forest have taken seven points from six games, one more than the Bees, but that is a decent haul given that their start to the campaign has included away games at Arsenal, Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

They lost narrowly at the Emirates Stadium and Old Trafford, where they had gone 2-0 up inside four minutes before United staged a comeback, and won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge thanks to a slick finish from Anthony Elanga.

Former Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi scored a brilliant goal in the 1-1 home draw with Burnley and, with striker Taiwo Awoniyi and playmaker Morgan Gibbs-White in fine form, Forest have the attacking players to trouble Brentford.

They were unable to take advantage of Rodri's red card early in the second half of last weekend's trip to Manchester City, losing 2-0 despite having ten attempts at goal to the champions' seven.

However, Steve Cooper's men are hard to beat at the City Ground, where they won their last three games of 2022-23 against Brighton, Southampton and Arsenal before kicking off the new term with a 2-1 victory over Sheffield United.

Forest's second-round EFL Cup exit to Burnley means they have had a week to prepare for this fixture while Brentford's injuries forced Frank to play a strong team in their cup loss to Arsenal and the visitors may struggle to halt their slide.

Key stat

Brentford have won only one of their eight matches in all competitions this season

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Aurier, Worrall, Niakhate, Aina; Sangare, Yates; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Awoniyi

Subs: Mangala, Dominguez, Boly, Wood, Origi, Montiel, Kouyate

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Roerslev, Collins, Pinnock, Hickey; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Lewis-Potter

Subs: Jorgensen, Onyeka, Olakigbe, Ajer, Ghoddos, Maupay, Brierley

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Taiwo Awoniyi

Top scorer Taiwo Awoniyi

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Ola Aina

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Ibrahim Sangare

Brentford

Star man Bryan Mbeumo

Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo

Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo

Card magnet Aaron Hickey

Assist ace Mathias Jensen

Set-piece aerial threat Nathan Collins

Nottingham Forest v Brentford b et builder predictions

Nottingham Forest to win

Brentford have lost their last three games in all competitions and Nottingham Forest look a big price to enhance their solid home record

Under 3.5 goals

Six of Forest's seven games this season have had under 3.5 goals and the Bees have scored only once in their last three matches

Yoane Wissa to have one or more shots on target

Bryan Mbeumo is Brentford's leading scorer this term but centre-forward Yoane Wissa is averaging 3.5 shots per game and could test Forest keeper Matt Turner

Pays out at 9-2 with bet365

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.