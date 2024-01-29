Nottingham Forest v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips: Gunners are no certainties at City Ground
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Nottingham Forest v Arsenal. Plus a £50 Paddy Power free bet offer
Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest v Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here.
We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.
Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
You can watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday January 30, live on TNT Sports 2 at 7.30pm
Match prediction & best bet
Nottingham Forest draw no bet
1pt 11-2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power
You can bet on Nottingham Forest v Arsenal here and get £50 in free bets with Paddy Power
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal odds
Nottingham Forest 15-2
Arsenal 2-5
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publishing
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal team news
Nottingham Forest
Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares is ineligible and forwards Taiwo Awoniyi, Divock Origi and Anthony Elanga are injured. Morgan Gibbs-White should return to the starting 11 but Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Serge Aurier and Moussa Niakhate are at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Arsenal
Declan Rice (thigh) and Gabriel Magalhaes (ankle) face fitness tests and Thomas Partey will not be involved. Jurrien Timber and Fabio Vieira are injured and Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are on international duty.
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal predictions
Arsenal have won their last three home meetings with Nottingham Forest by 5-0, 5-0 and 2-1 scorelines but the Gunners have struggled on their recent visits to the City Ground.
They suffered FA Cup third-round defeats at Forest in 2018 and 2022 before last May's 1-0 Premier League defeat to the Tricky Trees ended their hopes of overhauling Manchester City in the title race.
Arsenal's championship challenge this season has been undermined by a poor run of results in December and, while Mikel Arteta's men thumped Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium last time out, they are hard to trust at cramped odds to win at Forest.
Despite the comprehensive margin of victory against Palace, the Gunners are still not at their fluent best in attack.
Their set-piece prowess has been impressive this season and centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes scored their first two goals against Palace from corners before his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli put a gloss on the scoreline with a couple of slick finishes in injury-time.
Leandro Trossard scored a brilliant breakaway goal between those Brazilian braces but the Gunners have found the net only 15 times in ten away matches in the top flight and could face a frustrating night on the banks of the Trent.
Nuno Espirito Santo, who succeeded Steve Cooper as Forest manager just before Christmas, still has six players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, influential forward Morgan Gibbs-White should return to the hosts' starting line-up after a substitute appearance in Friday's FA Cup fourth-round stalemate at Bristol City.
Forest were edged out 3-2 at Brentford in a tight contest last time out in the Premier League but their previous two league fixtures were a 2-1 home win over Manchester United and a 3-1 victory at Newcastle on Boxing Day.
Striker Chris Wood scored a hat-trick at St James' Park and the New Zealand international's fine form has helped Forest score at least twice in six of their last seven league and cup matches.
Arsenal's last three away games were a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, a 1-1 draw at Liverpool and a 2-1 loss at Fulham on New Year's Eve, when they were unable to build on Bukayo Saka's fifth-minute opener.
With the exception of a 4-0 rout of Bournemouth, the Gunners have had to work hard for their away wins this term, grinding out 1-0 victories at Palace, Everton and Brentford and scoring a 97th-minute winner to see off Luton 4-3, so Forest are worth supporting at a big price with the draw no bet.
Key stat
Nottingham Forest have won their last three home games against Arsenal.
Probable teams
Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Danilo; Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood
Subs: Mangala, Williams, Aguilera, Worrall, McKenna, McDonnell, Gardner
Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli
Subs: Trossard, Nelson, Kiwior, Nketiah, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Soares
Inside info
Nottingham Forest
Star man Morgan Gibbs-White
Top scorer Chris Wood
Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White
Card magnet Gonzalo Montiel
Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White
Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood
Arsenal
Star man Bukayo Saka
Top scorer Bukayo Saka
Penalty taker Bukayo Saka
Card magnet Kai Havertz
Assist ace Martin Odegaard
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel Magalhaes
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal bet builder predictions
Under 3.5 goals
Arsenal have scored only 15 goals in ten away matches in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest's weekend FA Cup tie at Bristol City ended 0-0
Gabriel Magalhaes to have one or more shot
Forest have been vulnerable defending set-pieces this term and Arsenal's centre-back has had 12 attempts at goal in his last ten league games, scoring three times
Gonzalo Montiel to be shown a card
The World Cup-winning Forest right-back has been booked four times in 397 minutes in the Premier League and could be troubled by Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli
Pays out at 6-1 with bet365
Grab a £50 Paddy Power football free bet on Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest v Arsenal in the Premier League.
You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £50 free bet to place on Nottingham Forest v Arsenal in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.
- Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the 'Sign Up' button on their homepage
- Create your username and password
- Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS)
- Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets
Paddy Power Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions
It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.
- New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland
- Open a new account using promo code YSKASB
- Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)
- Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)
- Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024
- Further T&Cs apply
Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on 29 January 2024inPremier League
Last updated 16:53, 29 January 2024
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Tuesday's matches
- Next Liverpool manager odds and analysis: Xabi Alonso odds-on to replace departing Jurgen Klopp
- Brighton v Wolves predictions, odds and betting tips
- Liverpool v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips
- Sheffield United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips
- Premier League predictions, football betting tips and free bets for Tuesday's matches
- Next Liverpool manager odds and analysis: Xabi Alonso odds-on to replace departing Jurgen Klopp
- Brighton v Wolves predictions, odds and betting tips
- Liverpool v Bournemouth predictions, odds and betting tips
- Sheffield United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips