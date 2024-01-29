Nottingham Forest v Arsenal predictions, odds and betting tips: Gunners are no certainties at City Ground

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Nottingham Forest v Arsenal. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal in the Premier League on Tuesday January 30, live on TNT Sports 2 at 7.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Nottingham Forest draw no bet

1pt 11-2 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal odds

Nottingham Forest 15-2

Arsenal 2-5

Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal team news

Nottingham Forest

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares is ineligible and forwards Taiwo Awoniyi, Divock Origi and Anthony Elanga are injured. Morgan Gibbs-White should return to the starting 11 but Ola Aina, Ibrahim Sangare, Willy Boly, Cheikhou Kouyate, Serge Aurier and Moussa Niakhate are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Arsenal

Declan Rice (thigh) and Gabriel Magalhaes (ankle) face fitness tests and Thomas Partey will not be involved. Jurrien Timber and Fabio Vieira are injured and Mohamed Elneny and Takehiro Tomiyasu are on international duty.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal have won their last three home meetings with Nottingham Forest by 5-0, 5-0 and 2-1 scorelines but the Gunners have struggled on their recent visits to the City Ground.

They suffered FA Cup third-round defeats at Forest in 2018 and 2022 before last May's 1-0 Premier League defeat to the Tricky Trees ended their hopes of overhauling Manchester City in the title race.

Arsenal's championship challenge this season has been undermined by a poor run of results in December and, while Mikel Arteta's men thumped Crystal Palace 5-0 at the Emirates Stadium last time out, they are hard to trust at cramped odds to win at Forest.

Despite the comprehensive margin of victory against Palace, the Gunners are still not at their fluent best in attack.

Their set-piece prowess has been impressive this season and centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes scored their first two goals against Palace from corners before his compatriot Gabriel Martinelli put a gloss on the scoreline with a couple of slick finishes in injury-time.

Leandro Trossard scored a brilliant breakaway goal between those Brazilian braces but the Gunners have found the net only 15 times in ten away matches in the top flight and could face a frustrating night on the banks of the Trent.

Nuno Espirito Santo, who succeeded Steve Cooper as Forest manager just before Christmas, still has six players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. However, influential forward Morgan Gibbs-White should return to the hosts' starting line-up after a substitute appearance in Friday's FA Cup fourth-round stalemate at Bristol City.

Forest were edged out 3-2 at Brentford in a tight contest last time out in the Premier League but their previous two league fixtures were a 2-1 home win over Manchester United and a 3-1 victory at Newcastle on Boxing Day.

Striker Chris Wood scored a hat-trick at St James' Park and the New Zealand international's fine form has helped Forest score at least twice in six of their last seven league and cup matches.

Arsenal's last three away games were a 1-0 defeat at Aston Villa, a 1-1 draw at Liverpool and a 2-1 loss at Fulham on New Year's Eve, when they were unable to build on Bukayo Saka's fifth-minute opener.

With the exception of a 4-0 rout of Bournemouth, the Gunners have had to work hard for their away wins this term, grinding out 1-0 victories at Palace, Everton and Brentford and scoring a 97th-minute winner to see off Luton 4-3, so Forest are worth supporting at a big price with the draw no bet.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have won their last three home games against Arsenal.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Turner; Montiel, Omobamidele, Murillo, Toffolo; Yates, Danilo; Dominguez, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Mangala, Williams, Aguilera, Worrall, McKenna, McDonnell, Gardner

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Trossard, Nelson, Kiwior, Nketiah, Smith Rowe, Jorginho, Soares

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Morgan Gibbs-White

Top scorer Chris Wood

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Gonzalo Montiel

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Arsenal

Star man Bukayo Saka

Top scorer Bukayo Saka

Penalty taker Bukayo Saka

Card magnet Kai Havertz

Assist ace Martin Odegaard

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel Magalhaes

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal b et builder predictions

Under 3.5 goals

Arsenal have scored only 15 goals in ten away matches in the Premier League and Nottingham Forest's weekend FA Cup tie at Bristol City ended 0-0

Gabriel Magalhaes to have one or more shot

Forest have been vulnerable defending set-pieces this term and Arsenal's centre-back has had 12 attempts at goal in his last ten league games, scoring three times

Gonzalo Montiel to be shown a card

The World Cup-winning Forest right-back has been booked four times in 397 minutes in the Premier League and could be troubled by Gunners winger Gabriel Martinelli

Pays out at 6-1 with bet365

