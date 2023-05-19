Nottingham Forest v Arsenal predictions and odds: Gunners can keep slim title hopes alive

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Arsenal

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal team news

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest's extensive injury list includes Giulian Biancone, Dean Henderson, Chris Wood, Neco Williams, Omar Richards, Scott McKenna, Jack Colback, Jonjo Shelvey and Emmanuel Dennis.

Arsenal

Gabriel Martinelli has joined William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Mohamed Elneny on the absentee list.

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal no longer expect to win the Premier League title but they can extend the race for at least one more day by beating Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Gunners could not hide their disappointment after last Sunday's 3-0 loss at home to Brighton which ended any realistic hopes they had of finishing top of the pile for the first time since 2004.

But they have made great strides this season and approach their final two fixtures on 81 points, 15 more than they had accumulated at the same stage of last term.

A marker of the Gunners' improvement has been a significant improvement in their away performances. Last season Mikel Arteta's men were defeated nine times on their Premier League travels, including the infamous 2-0 reverse at Newcastle which effectively ended their top-four hopes.

All too often there was a softness about their play and it reared its head in last season's FA Cup third round when they were beaten 1-0 by a Nottingham Forest side still plying their trade in the Championship.

Arsenal are a totally different beast these days and hold the best away record in the division with 39 points accumulated from 18 road trips.

Their stronger mentality has been evident on a number of occasions, including their most recent away game when they beat Newcastle 2-0 on Tyneside.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping for a rather less resilient performance from the Gunners because they still need a few more points to preserve top-flight status.

Steve Cooper's side have a handy three-point gap to the drop zone, but there is still plenty of scope for twists and turns in the survival scrap.

A perfect weekend for Forest could finish with them sealing Premier League safety with a week to spare, but a nightmare scenario might see them slide into the drop zone before next Sunday's tricky trip to Crystal Palace.

Forest have relied heavily on home results, collecting 27 of their 34 points at the City Ground, and they approach the Arsenal match in search of a third successive home victory.

Cooper's side are scoring plenty of goals and are benefiting from the recent improvement of physical centre-forward Taiwo Awoniyi, who has scored four times in the last two matches.

However, despite frequently playing with a low defensive block, they are struggling to keep opposition attacks at bay.

The Tricky Trees have shipped at least two goals in seven of their last eight games and if they defend poorly this weekend they could be ruthlessly dispatched. Arsenal look worth backing giving up a goal on the Asian handicap - the bet pays out if the Gunners win by at least two goals while stakes are returned if they win by one.

Key stat

Nine of Arsenal's 12 Premier League away wins this season have been by at least two goals

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (3-4-2-1): Navas; Worrall, Felipe, Niakhate; Aurier, Mangala, Yates, Lodi; Gibbs-White, Danilo; Awoniyi.

Subs: Hennessey, Kouyate, Toffolo, Surridge, Johnson, Freuler, Boly, Ayew, Lingard.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Jorginho, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Trossard.

Subs: Turner, Smith Rowe, Partey, Nelson, Nketiah, Holding, Vieira, Walters, Hein.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Assist ace Morgan Gibbs-White

Set-piece aerial threat Felipe

Card magnet Renan Lodi

Arsenal

Penalty taker Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Bukayo Saka

