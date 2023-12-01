Nottingham Forest v Everton Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Toffees' troubles could intensify

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Nottingham Forest v Everton match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Nottingham Forest v Everton

You can watch Nottingham Forest v Everton in the Premier League on December 2nd, live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Football at 5.30pm on Saturday.

Match prediction & best bet

Nottingham Forest

1pt 9-5 general

Nottingham Forest v Everton odds

Nottingham Forest 9-5

Everton 13-8

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Nottingham Forest v Everton team news

Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi has been ruled out with a groin injury and Ibrahim Sangare and Felipe are doubts.

Everton

Dele Alli is still working his way back to fitness while Andre Gomes is unlikely to be considered. Amadou Onana and Beto are doubts.

Nottingham Forest v Everton predictions

Last weekend's 3-2 loss at home to Brighton marked the first time this season that Nottingham Forest have suffered back-to-back Premier League defeats – but they can hit back on Saturday with victory over Everton at the City Ground.

Eighteen months on from their long-awaited return to the top flight, Forest remain largely focused on staying in the division.

Forest relied heavily on their home results to stay up last season, accruing 30 of their 38-point tally at the City Ground, and little seems to have changed this term.

Nine of their 13 points have been picked up on home soil and Steve Cooper's men were unbeaten in eight home games until last Saturday's loss to Brighton.

Forest finished strongly against the Seagulls, who were reduced to ten men midway through the second half, but they could have no real complaints about the outcome after being outplayed by Albion for large periods.

Forest favour a counter-attacking style and only two sides have had less possession than the Tricky Trees, who have commanded a 39.3 per cent share of the ball this term.

They have become accustomed to soaking up pressure but Forest can turn defence into attack in an instant with Anthony Elanga and Morgan Gibbs-White offering them pace and dynamism on the break.

Elanga has impressed since his switch from Manchester United, contributing three goals and three assists, and has gone some way towards filling the shoes of departed forward Brennan Johnson.

Forest's 16-goal tally is the highest among the bottom eight clubs and the Tricky Trees could offer even more of a threat if injury-prone winger Callum Hudson-Odoi can rediscover the form which once earned him England recognition.

Cooper's side certainly have enough goals in them and their offensive prowess may give them the a decisive edge over Everton, who have been missing far too many chances.

Everton are averaging 14.7 shots per game - the fifth highest in the division - but their shot conversion rate (5.1 per cent) is the worst in the top flight.

Sunday's 3-0 home defeat to Manchester United was a perfect illustration of their wasteful nature in front of goal as the Toffees had 24 shots to United's nine at Goodison.

Sean Dyche needs his players to show a greater clinical edge because Everton have been plunged into deep trouble by the ten-point deduction handed down to them for breaching the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Everton have lodged an appeal against the sanction, but they head to the City Ground five points adrift of 17th-placed Luton and their tough December schedule includes matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Toffees boss Dyche has plenty of experience of relegation battles, but his players are under mounting pressure and they could succumb to a second successive defeat.

Key stat

Nottingham Forest have lost one of their last nine Premier League home games.

Probable teams

Nottingham Forest (4-1-4-1): Vlachodimos; Aina, Niakhate, Murillo, Toffolo; Mangala; Gibbs-White, Danilo, Doninguez, Elanga; Wood.

Subs: Turner, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Yates, Origi, Aurier, Montiel, Boly, Kouyate.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Harrison, Garner, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Godfrey, Coleman, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin.

Inside info

Nottingham Forest

Star man Anthony Elanga

Top scorer Anthony Elanga

Penalty taker Morgan Gibbs-White

Card magnet Orel Mangala

Assist ace Anthony Elanga

Set-piece aerial threat Chris Wood

Everton

Star man Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Top scorer Abdoulaye Doucoure

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Ashley Young

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Nottingham Forest v Everton b et builder predictions

Nottingham Forest to win

Nottingham Forest's nine-point haul from six home games is the highest among the bottom six and they can add another three by defeating Everton at the City Ground.

Under 3.5 goals

Just one of Everton's last nine matches has featured four or more goals and the low-scoring trend looks set to continue.

Ashley Young to be carded

Another booking looks likely for Everton's veteran full-back, who has been cautioned in five of his last eight Premier League appearances.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

