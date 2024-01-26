Next Liverpool manager odds and analysis: Xabi Alonso early favourite to replace departing Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is to leave his role as Liverpool manager at the end of the season, saying that he is "running out of energy".

Klopp has won Champions League, Premier League, Fifa Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and Uefa Super Cup since taking the reins at Anfield in October 2015.

The 56-year-old led the Reds to next month's League Cup final in midweek and his side are five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

Liverpool continue their trophy quest with an FA Cup fourth-round tie at home to Norwich on Sunday and they are 50-1 with bet365 to land the quadruple in Klopp's final season at the helm.

Klopp is 7-1 to sign off with three trophies and 15-8 to take home two pieces of silverware. It's evens that the German ends his Anfield tenure with at least one trophy this season and a 4-1 chance that Liverpool end up empty-handed.

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, who is currently managing Bundesliga leaders Bayer Leverkusen, is the early 5-4 favourite with Ladbrokes to replace Klopp at the helm.

Alonso played 143 times for the Reds between 2004 and 2009, winning the Champions League, FA Cup, Uefa Super Cup and Community Shield during his time on Merseyside.

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is 8-1 second favourite and the legendary Frenchman is followed in the betting by Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi, who has earned plaudits aplenty since arriving at the Amex midway through the 2022-23 campaign.

Julian Nagelsmann, sacked by Bayern Munich last year, is a 10-1 chance while Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is currently managing in the Saudi Pro League, is a 12-1 chance to replace his former mentor Klopp. It's 16-1 bar.

Next Liverpool manager odds

5-4 Xabi Alonso

8-1 Zinedine Zidane

8-1 Roberto De Zerbi

10-1 Julian Nagelsmann

12-1 Ruben Amorim

12-1 Steven Gerrard

16-1 Ange Postecoglou

20-1 Thomas Frank

20-1 Luis Enrique

20-1 Jose Mourinho

25-1 bar

Odds courtesy of Ladbrokes and correct as of 11.30am Friday, January 26

