Next Liverpool manager betting odds: Andoni Iraola odds-on to replace Arne Slot this summer

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There is expected to be significant movement in the Premier League dugouts over the summer and if the betting is correct then Liverpool could be the latest club to get involved in the managerial merry-go-round.

Andoni Iraola has been backed from 7-2 to 8-11 with bet365 to be Liverpool's manager on the opening day of next season, with current boss Arne Slot friendless in the market.

Slot, who had been 8-13 on Tuesday, is 2-1 to keep his job following an underwhelming campaign on Merseyside which saw them start the season as champions and favourites to defend their crown but Liverpool go into the final round of the term stuck in fifth place.

Liverpool are only three points higher in the table than Iraola's Bournemouth and the Spaniard has a relationship with current Reds sporting director Richard Hughes, who brought him to the Premier League in 2023.

Iraola has already announced he will be departing Dorset at the end of the current campaign and he is timing his run for a crack at a bigger club to perfection. His side have lost just one match in 2026 and their results this year include wins over Liverpool and Arsenal as well as a draw against Manchester City.

It had been expected that Iraola would return home to Athletic Bilbao, but that vacancy has since been taken by Edin Terzic, while he had also been the early favourite to replace Liam Rosenior at Chelsea - a job that will be filled by Xabi Alonso in July.

The 43-year-old was also being mentioned as a possible replacement for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, although betting has been suspended in that market following rumours that Enzo Maresca will be arriving at the Etihad in the summer.

Jurgen Klopp is 8-1 for a sensational return to Anfield, while Stuttgart's Sebastian Hoeness is rated a 6-1 chance.

Another German, Thomas Tuchel, is 100-1 but he has more important things on his plate as he prepares to name his England squad for the World Cup on Friday. Former Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold has been cut to 4-5 to make the list and there has also been late support for Morgan Gibbs-White and Ivan Toney.

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