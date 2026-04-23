Next Chelsea manager odds: Andoni Iraola favourite to replace Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea will start next season with yet another new manager in the dugout after Liam Rosenior was sacked earlier on Wednesday following Tuesday's 3-0 loss at Brighton.

The defeat marked the Blues’ fifth consecutive league loss without scoring – a depth they last plumbed in 1912.

Champions League qualification looks increasingly fanciful for the west London outfit, who are seven points adrift of fifth-placed Liverpool, who also have a game in hand.

They are 11-4 from 9-1 to finish in the bottom half, a position they could find themselves in by the time they kick off against Leeds in Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final.

Rosenior's departure comes in the wake of his scathing assessment of his side’s performance in the defeat at the Amex, which he described as “unacceptable” and “indefensible”.

In a statement on their website, Chelsea said: "This has not been a decision the club has taken lightly; however, recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards, with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future."

Chelsea have announced that Calum McFarlane will take charge for the remainder of the season.

Read on to find out who the likely candidates are to take over at Stamford Bridge.

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Iraola leads the Stamford Bridge betting

Outgoing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is 7-4 from 2-1 to take over as Chelsea's next manager, but there has been money for Fulham's Marco Silva since Liam Rosenior was sacked on Wednesday.

Like Iraola, Silva's contract with the Whites expires at the end of the season, and he has shortened from 20-1 into 5-1 second-favourite to be the Blues' next gaffer.

Cesc Fabregas, who won two Premier League titles in a four-and-a-half-year stay in west London and has earned positive reviews for his handling of Serie A side Como, would be a popular choice with Chelsea fans and is next in at 11-2, ahead of another former blue, Filipe Luis.

Luis, who led Flamengo to a Brazilian league title and a Copa Libertadores success before leaving in March, opened up at 3-1 but is now out to 7-1 to take charge.

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who will also leave his post at the end of the current campaign, is 9-1 to make the move across London while Diego Simeone, whose Atletico Madrid side will lock horns with Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final first-leg next week, is 10-1.

Another former Chelsea favourite, Frank Lampard, is out to 10-1 from 11-2 to take the reins for a second time having achieved promotion back to the Premier League with Coventry last week.

Next Chelsea manager odds

Here are William Hill's latest odds to be Chelsea manager of the first day of the 2026-27 season:

Next Chelsea manager Odds Andoni Iraola 7-4 Marco Silva 5-1 Cesc Fabregas 11-2 Eden Terzic 13-2 Filipe Luis 7-1 Oliver Glasner 9-1 Frank Lampard 10-1 Diego Simeone 10-1 Bar 14-1

Odds correct at 10am on Thursday, April 23.

The Expert View

Racing Post Sport football expert Jamie Griffith looks at Chelsea's hopes for the rest of the season and what their new manager needs to do:

What’s left to play for?

Despite their recent struggles, Chelsea still have plenty to play for.

Sunday’s FA Cup semi-final with Leeds is first on the agenda for Calum McFarlane, who is back for his second spell as interim boss this season.

McFarlane earned a memorable point in his first game as Blues boss in January, drawing 1-1 with Manchester City, but then went on to lose a west London derby at Fulham 2-1.

That isn’t much to go on but he is unlikely to stray too far from his predecessor, so expect Chelsea to line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation at Wembley, where they are far from guaranteed to book their spot in the final.

Leeds earned another impressive result on Wednesday, drawing 2-2 at in-form Bournemouth, and they are now unbeaten in seven games, making them a huge price against a woeful Blues side.

The Whites were 9-4 draw no bet on Monday – that same selection is now just 6-5, showing just how disastrous Chelsea’s performance at Brighton truly was.

The FA Cup would be a nice bonus but it is likely that a board who think predominantly with their wallets have made qualifying for Europe McFarlane’s primary goal.

The Blues were 4-6 with Paddy Power to finish in the top five when Rosenior took over but they are now 25-1 to secure Champions League football, so finishing sixth will be the realistic aim.

Their remaining games are against Nottingham Forest and Tottenham, who are battling relegation, and fellow European hopefuls Liverpool and Sunderland, though, and it is hard to see an imbalanced and misfiring squad earning many points in that run, even if McFarlane does provide a lift in spirits.

Where do they go from here?

Some top-quality managers are among the frontrunners for the Chelsea job, including Cesc Fabregas and Andoni Iraola.

However, both men are on upward trajectories. The work they have done at Como and Bournemouth means they could land jobs at teams like Barcelona or Manchester City, so why on earth would they choose to join the Blues?

Chelsea’s board may have shot themselves in the foot by sacking Rosenior. They promised him time yet cut ties after 106 days. No manager, let alone Iraola or Fabregas, would wish to work under that kind of pressure.

Add in the fact the squad simply isn’t good enough to challenge in the way the board expects – Robert Sanchez still being the Blues’ first-choice goalkeeper tells you everything you need to know – and it is a poisoned chalice that very few will be keen to drink from.

Fulham boss Marco Silva is someone who could jump ship but, again, he can probably do better, suggesting that Chelsea’s options may be more limited than they had expected.

Actually, I wonder what Igor Tudor is up to…

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