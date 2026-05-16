Newcastle vs West Ham predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Newcastle vs West Ham kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 17

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue St James' Park, Newcastle

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

West Ham are at serious risk of relegation but they have a chance to climb out of the bottom three when taking on Newcastle at St James' Park.

The Hammers have suffered back-to-back defeats but know that a victory on Tyneside would take them a point above Tottenham in the scrap for Premier League survival.

Newcastle vs West Ham betting tips & predictions

Best bet

West Ham draw no bet

1pt 7-5 BoyleSports, Hills

Best player bet

Tomas Soucek to score at any time

4-1 bet365, Paddy Power

Longshot

El-Hadji Diouf over 0.5 assists

6-1 bet365

Newcastle vs West Ham preview

The battle against relegation is fascinatingly poised and there is every chance of a twist on Tyneside where West Ham can get the better of Newcastle and lift themselves out of the drop zone.

With 36 rounds of fixtures completed the survival scrap has boiled down to a head-to-head between Hammers and Tottenham, who hold a precious two-point lead plus a significant goal-difference advantage.

However, Spurs wasted a glorious opportunity with Monday's 1-1 draw at home to Leeds and their frustrating experience has given renewed hope at West Ham, who were in despair after seeing VAR intervene to disallow Callum Wilson's injury-time strike in last Sunday's 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal.

At this stage of the season every result feels massively important and West Ham have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since January.

But Nuno's side were right on their game against the Gunners and if they can give a similarly spirited performance in Newcastle, they will have a good chance of winning.

The Magpies have been just about good enough to scramble to safety but their season is drawing to a disappointing close.

Eddie Howe's side were beaten by Manchester City in both domestic cups and their Champions League adventure ended in March with a 7-2 drubbing at the hands of Barcelona.

Premier League performances were inconsistent right from the off and standards dipped even lower in the spring when a four-game losing sequence started with a 2-1 home loss to Sunderland.

Discontented fans were cheered up by a 3-1 home victory over in-form Brighton but there was further disappointment last weekend after they shipped an injury-time goal in a 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Howe will be looking for a response in Newcastle's last home game of the season but his team selection isn't helped by constant speculation over Anthony Gordon, who was an unused substitute at the City Ground.

A summer rebuild is on the cards and it is far from certain that Howe will be allowed to continue his four-and-a-half year stay at the club.

He could do with a couple of wins to strengthen his case but those hopes could be dashed by a West Ham side with everything on the line.

The Hammers have been in the Premier League since 2012, and they seem determined to take their survival fight until the very end.

Nuno's side haven't had much luck in recent weeks but they have gathered six of their nine league wins since the turn of the year and could be about to come up with their most significant result of the season.

Soaring Soucek may trouble the Toon

West Ham's struggles at defending against corners and free-kicks have been well documented and they have conceded 27 per cent of their league goals from set pieces . However, that is slightly lower than Newcastle's figure of nearly 29 per cent and Hammers have some aerially dominant players, including midfielder Tomas Soucek, who has contributed five league goals. The Czech was on target in the 3-1 home win against Newcastle earlier in the campaign and he could be in the thick of things again this weekend.

Adventurous Diouf could deliver

The Hammers need to win so it is fair to imagine that wing backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and El-Hadji Diouf will have licence to get forward. Diouf is second on the West Ham assists charts with five and looks overpriced to increase the tally.

Newcastle vs West Ham Bet Builder

Jarrod Bowen to have a shot on target

Bowen never seems to stop running and is usually a threat. He has registered 76 goal attempts in Premier League matches.

Joelinton to be carded

A few Newcastle players may be eyeing up the sun loungers but Joelinton almost always plays on the edge and has every chance of increasing his caution count.

Both teams to score

Poor defending has been an issue for both teams, who may struggle to prevent each other from scoring.

Pays out at 7-1 with bet365

Key stats for Newcastle vs West Ham

♦ Newcastle have lost five of their last seven fixtures

♦ The Magpies have gone ten home games without keeping a clean sheet

♦ Both teams have scored in 19 of Newcastle's last 21 matches

♦ West Ham have won four of their last nine away games

♦ The Hammers have won two of their last three fixtures against Newcastle

Newcastle vs West Ham betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Newcastle 11-10 West Ham 21-10 Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Newcastle vs West Ham team news and predicted line-ups

Newcastle

Lewis Miley, Emil Krafth, Tino Livramento and Fabian Schar are absent and transfer speculation continues to surround Anthony Gordon, who may stay among the substitutes.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Pope; Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Barnes, Woltemade, Joelinton; Osula.

Subs: J Murphy, Trippier, Ramsey, Wissa, Gordon, Elanga, Willock.

West Ham

Veteran back up keeper Lukasz Fabianski remains unavailable and Adama Traore is a doubt.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Hermansen; Todibo, Mavropanos, Disasi; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Mateus Fernandes, Diouf; Bowen, Summerville; Castellanos.

Subs: Wilson, Pablo, Scarles, Walker-Peters, Kilman, Magassa, Potts.

Read more:

Weekend Jury: Our experts deliver their verdict on all the big games

FAQs

When is Newcastle vs West Ham in the Premier League?

Newcastle vs West Ham takes place on Sunday May 17, and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Newcastle vs West Ham being played?

The venue for the game is St James' Park in Newcastle.

Where can I watch Newcastle vs West Ham?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Newcastle vs West Ham?

Newcastle are 11-10 to win, West Ham are a 21-10 chance, with the draw 29-10 with bet365.

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