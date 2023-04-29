Racing Post logo
Premier League

Newcastle v Southampton predictions and odds: Winning streak should continue for highflying Magpies

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Newcastle v Southampton at St James' Park on Sunday

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle manager Eddie HoweCredit: Getty Images

When to bet on Newcastle v Southampton

2pm Sunday

Best bet

Newcastle to win & both teams to score
2pts 9-4 bet365

Newcastle v Southampton odds

Newcastle 3-10
Southampton 10-1
Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle v Southampton team news

Newcastle
Emil Krafth and Allan Saint-Maximin are sidelined for the Magpies.

Southampton
James Ward-Prowse was struggling with illness on Thursday but could be involved here. Armel Bella-Kotchap is a doubt, while Mohamed Salisu, Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios and Romain Perraud are sidelined.

Newcastle v Southampton predictions

While Newcastle made progress in securing their goal of Champions League football on Thursday, Southampton were nudged closer to the Championship on the same night and it could be one-way traffic when the sides meet at St James' Park.

The Magpies crushed Everton 4-1 last time out, making it seven wins in their last eight matches, and, with Manchester United and Tottenham sharing the spoils on Thursday, Eddie Howe's men are on course for a top-four finish.

Southampton's fate also looks sealed after they lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth in midweek, leaving them six points adrift of safety heading into the weekend.

Newcastle should comfortably justify favouritism but Saints have scored against Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal in the last couple of months and, given that this is a bit of a free hit, they can get on the scoresheet in defeat.

Key stat

Newcastle are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Joelinton.

Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Armstrong; Walcott, Alcaraz.

Inside info

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn
Card magnet Joelinton

Southampton

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Romeo Lavia

Today's top sports betting stories

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 29 April 2023Last updated 14:27, 29 April 2023
more inPremier League
