Newcastle v Southampton predictions and odds: Winning streak should continue for highflying Magpies
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Newcastle v Southampton at St James' Park on Sunday
When to bet on Newcastle v Southampton
2pm Sunday
Best bet
Newcastle to win & both teams to score
2pts 9-4 bet365
Newcastle v Southampton odds
Newcastle 3-10
Southampton 10-1
Draw 9-2
Odds correct at time of publishing
Newcastle v Southampton team news
Newcastle
Emil Krafth and Allan Saint-Maximin are sidelined for the Magpies.
Southampton
James Ward-Prowse was struggling with illness on Thursday but could be involved here. Armel Bella-Kotchap is a doubt, while Mohamed Salisu, Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios and Romain Perraud are sidelined.
Newcastle v Southampton predictions
While Newcastle made progress in securing their goal of Champions League football on Thursday, Southampton were nudged closer to the Championship on the same night and it could be one-way traffic when the sides meet at St James' Park.
The Magpies crushed Everton 4-1 last time out, making it seven wins in their last eight matches, and, with Manchester United and Tottenham sharing the spoils on Thursday, Eddie Howe's men are on course for a top-four finish.
Southampton's fate also looks sealed after they lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth in midweek, leaving them six points adrift of safety heading into the weekend.
Newcastle should comfortably justify favouritism but Saints have scored against Tottenham, Manchester City and Arsenal in the last couple of months and, given that this is a bit of a free hit, they can get on the scoresheet in defeat.
Key stat
Newcastle are without a clean sheet in their last five matches.
Probable teams
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Murphy, Isak, Joelinton.
Southampton (4-4-2): McCarthy; Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Caleta-Car, Perraud; Elyounoussi, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Armstrong; Walcott, Alcaraz.
Inside info
Newcastle
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn
Card magnet Joelinton
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Jan Bednarek
Card magnet Romeo Lavia
