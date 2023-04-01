Newcastle v Manchester United predictions: United can rebuff Magpies' takeover bid

Where to watch Newcastle v Manchester United

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 4.30pm Sunday

Best bets

Manchester United draw no bet

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Paddy Power

Newcastle v Manchester United odds

Newcastle 11-8

Manchester United 2-1

Draw 12-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle v Manchester United team news

Newcastle

Nick Pope is fit after overcoming a thigh injury. Sven Botman is available after an illness and Joelinton is back from suspension. Anthony Gordon is unlikely to feature, while Miguel Almiron is a month away from returning.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is expected to overcome the knock that forced him to miss England's Euro 2024 qualifiers while Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane have both been passed fit. Casemiro is suspended, Alejandro Garnacho and Christian Eriksen are injured.

Newcastle v Manchester United predictions

Usurping Manchester United in third place is the prize on offer to Newcastle in Sunday’s top-four showdown at St James' Park, but this is one takeover bid the Red Devils could be quick to rebuff.

The riches of qualifying for the Champions League may pale in comparison to the potential sums required to buy the Old Trafford outfit, but a top-four finish is the immediate priority for a United side who have seen their faint title hopes evaporate following a 7-0 thumping at Liverpool and a goalless draw against Southampton.

Newcastle are snapping at their heels and the Toon could move above United on goal difference if they can pick up from where they left off before the international break having rekindled their top-four ambitions with wins over Nottingham Forest and Wolves.

Bookmakers make the Magpies narrow favourites following those victories and the fact that they will face a United side shorn of suspended midfield maestro Casemiro. But this is a fixture that never seems to go Newcastle's way. United have racked up 14 Premier League wins at St James' Park and the opportunity to back an improving United side as underdogs is too strong to ignore.

Erik ten Hag masterminded a routine 2-0 win over Newcastle when the two sides met in February’s EFL Cup final on a day when Eddie Howe’s one-dimensional frontline barely fired a shot in anger.

Alexander Isak was a largely ineffective half-time substitute at Wembley, but has improved Newcastle's attack since shaking off the rust of another spell on the sidelines and his numbers are impressive with a goal every 103.7 minutes.

The man Newcastle’s coaching staff compare to Thierry Henry has yet to prove himself against a top-four rival though, and if United can contain Isak, they can largely nullify a Newcastle attack who have yet to breach the Red Devils in two meetings this season.

Containing Manchester United’s attack isn’t so straightforward. Marcus Rashford, fit and firing after escaping to New York, will look to pick up from where he left off as Europe’s most prolific goalscorer since the World Cup.

Rashford has been involved in seven goals in eight league starts against Newcastle, but it’s perhaps down the United right where the biggest threat to the Magpies lies. Allan Saint-Maximin’s tendency to switch off gives either Jadon Sancho or Antony the chance to get at Newcastle’s rearguard - a key opening in a game of fine margins.

The international break came at the right time for a United side running on empty after a hectic schedule and victory on Tyneside would give them significant breathing room in the top-four slugfest.

The Red Devils will need to show far more mettle than they did in their last domestic away game - that infamous Anfield collapse - but a greater collection of match-winners marks them out as the value play to inflict a fourth league defeat of the season on Newcastle.

Key stat

Manchester United have lost one of their last ten meetings with Newcastle.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Willock; Joelinton, Isak, Saint-Maximin

Subs: Lewis, Lascelles, Wilson, Manquillo, Murphy, Dummett, Targett, Anderson, Ritchie

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Sabitzer, McTominay; Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Subs: Maguire, Lindelof, Dalot, Fred, Martial, Antony, Malacia, Pellistri, Mainoo

Inside info

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

Manchester United

Penalty taker Marcus Rashford/Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Lisandro Martinez

