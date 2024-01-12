Newcastle v Manchester City predictions, odds and betting tips: City set to extend their winning streak

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Newcastle v Manchester City. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Newcastle v Manchester City

You can watch Newcastle v Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday, January 13, live on TNT Sports 1 at 5.30pm.

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City & over 2.5 goals

1pt 6-5 general

Newcastle v Manchester City odds

Newcastle 9-2

Manchester City 4-7

Draw 7-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle v Manchester City team news

Newcastle

Joelinton (thigh) has joined Joe Willock (Achilles), Callum Wilson, Matt Targett (both hamstring), Nick Pope, Jacob Murphy (both shoulder), Harvey Barnes (foot), Elliot Anderson (back) and Javi Manquillo (groin) on the sidelines.

Manchester City

John Stones (ankle) remains sidelined and late checks will be made on Erling Haaland (foot), Manuel Akanji (knee), Bernardo Silva and Kalvin Phillips (both illness).

Newcastle v Manchester City predictions

Manchester City were far from faultless in the opening half of the Premier League season but they remain in the thick of the title race and can reduce the gap to leaders Liverpool to just two points by defeating Newcastle on Tyneside.

There is a widely held belief that City do their best work towards the end of a campaign and it is backed up by statistics as in four of the last five campaigns City have taken more points from their final 19 games than the opening 19.

Over the last five completed seasons Pep Guardiola's side have racked up 212 points in the first 19 games and 235 in the last 19, generating a significant increase in average points from 42.4 to 47.

There is a clear trend of City getting better as a season progresses and the ingredients are in place for a strong finish to 2023-24 too, with Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne closing in on full fitness.

Both hope to be involved at St James' Park, but City may not need them to take maximum points against their injury-hit hosts.

Newcastle gave their supporters some much-needed cheer with last Saturday's 3-0 success away to bitter rivals Sunderland in the FA Cup third round, but the result came at a massive cost with Joelinton suffering a thigh strain which is expected to rule him out for the next six weeks.

Joelinton's absence means there are ten senior Magpies players unavailable for the weekend, and their injury problems have been having an obvious impact with five defeats in their last six Premier League fixtures.

Newcastle have slipped to ninth in the table, 11 points adrift of the top four, and the poor run has raised questions over the future of manager Eddie Howe, who features towards the top of the next Premier League manager to leave betting.

Howe might be hoping for one or two incoming transfers before the window closes, but his starting line-up for this game virtually picks itself and it may not be strong enough to give City a serious test.

City went to the Club World Cup in December after winning just one of their previous six Premier League games, but they returned as world champions and have taken increased confidence into their domestic games. City faced a stern test at Everton in their last league fixture and rose to the challenge by registering an impressive 3-1 victory.

Newcastle away promises to be a similarly demanding contest but City appear to be back in the groove and they can register another high-scoring success.

Key stat

Manchester City have lost just one of their last 32 Premier League games against Newcastle

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Dubravka; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Lascelles, Ritchie, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Parkinson, A Murphy.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Foden, Grealish; Alvarez.

Subs: Ortega, Haaland, De Bruyne, Doku, Akanji, Gomez, Lewis, Bobb, Nunez.

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Bruno Guimaraes

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Manchester City

Star man Phil Foden

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Julian Alvarez/Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Phil Foden/Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Newcastle v Manchester City b et builder predictions

Manchester City to win

City have racked up five straight wins in all competitions and should be too strong for Newcastle, who have lost five of their last six Premier League fixtures.

Phil Foden to score or assist

Foden has had 11 Premier League goal involvements (five goals and six assists) this season and appears likely make an impact on Tyneside.

Anthony Gordon to be carded

The feisty Newcastle attacker has seen yellow in two of his last three appearances and looks a likely candidate for another caution.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

