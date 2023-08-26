Newcastle v Liverpool predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Magpies set for a rare win over the Reds

Where to watch Newcastle v Liverpool

Newcastle v Liverpool team news

Newcastle

Joelinton is available despite having to go off in the defeat to Manchester City last weekend and new signing Lewis Hall is available for selection. The Magpies remain without Emil Krafth, Joe Willock and Javier Manquillo.

Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been deemed fit to play but centre-back Ibrahima Konate is a doubt. Alexis Mac Allister is available after last week's red card was rescinded but Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara remain sidelined.

Newcastle v Liverpool predictions

Newcastle have failed to beat Liverpool in the Premier League since 2015 but the Magpies are a different proposition now and can turn the tide in a thriller at their St James' Park fortress.

The hosts have been transformed following their Saudi-backed takeover in October 2021 and it was a sign of things to come when they finished fourth in the Premier League last season, qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

In doing so, Eddie Howe’s side outperformed Liverpool, finishing four points clear of the Reds, turning what was once the big six into a big seven.

As Liverpool have found at Anfield over the years, home advantage can be a significant aid in these headline fixtures and that has been the case for Newcastle and their 12th man at St James' Park.

The Magpies have lost only twice in their last 21 Premier League home games and their dominance on Tyneside was evident in their season opener as they thrashed a highly regarded Aston Villa outfit 5-1.

Arsenal and Liverpool were the only two teams to be successful on their away trips to Newcastle in the Premier League last season, but the Reds were perhaps fortunate.

Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead inside 17 minutes and then should have been in cruise control when Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope was sent off only five minutes later.

However, ten-man Newcastle went on to edge the shot count 14-13 and, despite the two-goal loss, had an expected-goals metric of 1.98 compared to Liverpool’s 2.25.

There was little between them despite the Magpies being at a numerical disadvantage for the bulk of the contest and some strong summer investment suggests they have added greater depth to their ranks.

Sandro Tonali has settled in effortlessly alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton in a midfield three since arriving from Milan and that area could turn this contest in Newcastle's favour.

There is a sense that this current Liverpool team may be a little top heavy with Jurgen Klopp forced to cram in all of his attacking stars following the departures of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson as well as an injury to Thiago Alcantara.

New arrivals Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have featured in a midfield three with Cody Gakpo in Liverpool’s opening two games, which does little to provide defensive protection.

The Magpies, spurred on by fantastic home support and with the edge in the middle of the park, are taken to triumph against a Liverpool side who have won only four of their last 13 league games away from Anfield.

But Newcastle have their own defensive faults to address, having kept only two clean sheets in their last 20 Premier League outings, enhancing the chances of an all-out attacking contest.

Liverpool’s star-studded frontline should be able to make their mark, as both teams have scored in nine of their last 12 Premier League matches, but it is likely to be in vain.

Key stat

Newcastle have won and both teams have scored in five of their last eight home league games.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes; Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Anderson, Longstaff, Murphy, Wilson, Barnes, Livramento, Lascelles, Hall.

Liverpool (4-1-2-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Mac Allister; Gakpo, Szoboszlai; Salah, Jota, Diaz

Subs: Nunez, Endo, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gomez, Doak, McConnell, Bajcetic.

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Goal threat Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Joelinton

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Goal threat Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Trent Alexander-Arnold

Assist ace Trent Alexander-Arnold

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Newcastle v Liverpool b et builder predictions

Both teams to score

Both teams have scored in 11 of Newcastle's last 16 league matches and this promises to be a free-flowing encounter between two talented attacks.

Over 4.5 Newcastle corners

The Magpies had six corners when losing this fixture last season, while they also registered the same number in their win over Aston Villa in their opening home game.

Joelinton to be shown a card

The Brazilian plays with plenty of passion in midfield and he picked up 12 yellows from 30 appearances last season.

Pays out at 5-1 with bet365

