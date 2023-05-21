Newcastle v Leicester predictions and odds: Magpies should seal top-four spot in style

Where to watch Newcastle v Leicester

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 8pm Monday

Best bet

Newcastle to win & over 2.5 goals

3pts 5-6 general



Newcastle v Leicester odds

Newcastle 4-11

Leicester 7-1

Draw 9-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Newcastle v Leicester team news

Newcastle

Kieran Trippier, Joelinton and Jacob Murphy face fitness tests. Joe Willock has joined Emil Krafth, Matt Ritchie, Jamaal Lascelles and Sean Longstaff on the sidelines.

Leicester

James Justin, Caglar Soyuncu, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward are injured. Striker Kelechi Iheanacho should be available but Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is a doubt.

Newcastle v Leicester predictions

Leicester finished three places higher than Newcastle in last season's Premier League but the 2022-23 campaign has seen a dramatic turnaround in the clubs' fortunes.

Eddie Howe's Newcastle need just one point from their final two matches to secure Champions League qualification after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Aston Villa on Saturday.

And the Magpies should make sure of their top-four status in style with a home victory against Leicester, who have already endured three miserable Monday nights in May and are stuck in the bottom three with just two games to go.

Dean Smith's Foxes were held to a 2-2 draw at home to survival rivals Everton on the first Monday of the month, when James Maddison missed a penalty that would have made it 3-1 to Leicester on the stroke of half-time.

Worse was to follow a week later at Craven Cottage, where Fulham raced into a 4-0 lead, going on to win 5-3 with Jamie Vardy fluffing another Leicester spot-kick.

And last Monday, Liverpool cruised to a 3-0 victory at the King Power Stadium, ensuring that Leicester arrive at Newcastle having lost all nine of their league meetings with teams in the top five.

The Magpies had a slight wobble at the start of May, losing 2-0 at home to Arsenal before a 2-2 draw at Leeds. However, they responded with a well-deserved 4-1 home win over in-form Brighton on Thursday and Liverpool's draw on Saturday leaves them on the brink of nailing down their place in the top four.

That was a 17-2 chance at the start of the season but Newcastle have finished the campaign strongly, winning nine of their last 12 matches, and are primed to hold off Manchester United and Liverpool for third place.

The Magpies have not been grinding out narrow, nervy wins, instead trusting the quality of an attacking unit featuring strikers Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, who has scored eight goals in his last six outings.

Both teams have scored in nine of Newcastle's last ten victories in all competitions and they have kept just one clean sheet in their last 18. Leicester's defensive record is even worse, however, as their only shutouts in 25 games since Christmas came against League Two sides Gillingham and Walsall in the FA Cup.

A Newcastle win with both teams scoring is worth considering but Leicester's forwards looked unusually flat against Liverpool last time out so a home victory with over 2.5 goals is a more solid bet.

The Magpies won 3-0 in the reverse fixture on Boxing Day, scoring twice in the first seven minutes, and should enjoy themselves against a Foxes side feeling the heat in the relegation battle.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in nine of Newcastle's last ten victories in all competitions

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Anderson; Almiron, Wilson, Isak

Subs: Gordon, Saint-Maximin, Dummett, Targett, Manquillo, Murphy, Lewis

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Pereira, Evans, Souttar, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Tielemans; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Subs: Daka, Faes, Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Castagne, Thomas, Iheanacho

Inside info

Newcastle

Penalty taker Callum Wilson

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

Leicester

Penalty taker James Maddison/Jamie Vardy

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

Follow us on Twitter