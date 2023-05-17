Newcastle v Brighton predictions and odds: Defences unlikely to hold firm on Tyneside

Where to watch Newcastle v Brighton

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 7.30pm Thursday

Best bet

Over 3.5 goals

2pts 7-5 Paddy Power, Boyles

Newcastle v Brighton odds

Newcastle Evs

Brighton 5-2

Draw 3-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Newcastle v Brighton team news

Newcastle

Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Sean Longstaff are all ruled out for the Magpies

Brighton

Joel Veltman could feature but Solly March is likely to miss out with a thigh injury

Newcastle v Brighton predictions

The football is coming thick and fast with Champions League semi-finals and some cracking playoff showdowns, and there is every chance we can be dished up another entertaining evening when Brighton travel to Newcastle.

There are some pretty big prizes on offer and storylines aplenty. Newcastle can almost taste a place in next season's Champions League but Liverpool's run of seven straight wins mean that is no longer the formality it looked a few weeks ago.

This is the Magpies' game in hand over Jurgen Klopp's side and a second successive home loss would have nerves around Tyneside jangling.

Brighton, meanwhile, have put themselves in with a great chance of finishing in the top six and taking Europa League football to the Amex Stadium.

It is an unexpected development - there is a contrast between them and the Magpies, whose expectations have gone through the roof since their Saudi-backed takeover - but Roberto De Zerbi's team have proved a match for some of the best teams in the country.

Just ask Arsenal after the Seagulls' 3-0 win at the Emirates on Sunday.

Many may view them as being a big price to win at St James' Park, particularly as their hosts have kept just one clean sheet in their last eight matches.

Memories of Newcastle conceding just once in eight games between October 29 and January 21 seem very distant.

But it has become tricky to establish just where we are with Brighton over the last few weeks.

We have seen spectacular wins such as the one at Arsenal a few days ago and the 6-0 success over Wolves. But they lost at strugglers Nottingham Forest and then fell apart in a 5-1 loss to a relegation-threatened Everton team who have won only twice on the road all season.

So there is a degree of faith that they can play well enough to get a positive result out of this game but perhaps not enough to justify an investment in such an outcome.

However, we should be guaranteed a positive display from the away team, who have scored as many goals on the road as leaders Manchester City this season, and their results against other top-six outfits suggest they should play without fear against Eddie Howe's side.

After all, Brighton have beaten Chelsea and Manchester United both home and away this season and were desperately unlucky not to take a full return from an impressive display at Tottenham last month.

Newcastle have won one of their nine games against other teams in the top six, which some should see as a cause for concern and tempers enthusiasm for backing them at around evens.

But there should be goals as neither team have anything to gain from a cautious approach and four of Newcastle's last five games have featured at least four goals.

Key stat

Brighton have scored at least twice in eight of their last 11 Premier League away games.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Wilson, Isak

Subs: Saint-Maximin, Gordon, Anderson, Lewis, Targett, Dummett, Murphy

Brighton (4-2-3-1): Steele; Caicedo, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Gilmour; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson

Subs: Welbeck, Buonanotte, Undav, Ayari, Peupion, Veltman, Van Hecke

Inside info

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Keiran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

Brighton

Penalty taker Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Pascal Gross

Set-piece aerial threat Lewis Dunk

Card magnet Moises Caicedo

Follow us on Twitter