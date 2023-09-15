Newcastle v Brentford predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Bees' unbeaten start could come to an end on Tyneside

Where to watch Newcastle v Brentford

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bet

Newcastle and under 2.5 goals

1pt 6-5 bet365

N ewcastle v Brentford odds

Newcastle 8-15

Brentford 5-1

Draw 10-3

Odds correct at time of publishing

18+ begambleaware.org

Newcastle v Brentford team news

Newcastle

Sven Botman has trained this week and could return but Sandro Tonali (thigh) is a doubt. Emil Krafth (knee) and Joe Willock (Achilles) are ruled out.

Brentford

Mikkel Damsgaard (groin) faces a late fitness test. Ivan Toney is still suspended while Josh Dasilva (thigh) and Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) are injured.

Newcastle v Brentford predictions

Newcastle have had the best part of a fortnight to mull over three successive Premier League defeats, but they have plenty of time to repair the damage and can make a start by defeating Brentford at St James' Park on Saturday.

Magpies manager Eddie Howe has plenty of credit in the bank after his sterling work over the last 22 months but he will be aware of the need to quickly draw a line under recent results.

The Tynesiders had not lost three league games on the bounce since April 2022 until this season, and if they were to slide to another reverse this weekend it would be their longest series of defeats since the Mike Ashley era.

However, the club is in a very different place these days with Saturday's visit of Brentford coming just three days before an eagerly anticipated Champions League trip to Milan.

Last season's top-four finish was a welcome surprise for a club who felt they were ahead of schedule in their efforts to plot a steady path towards the summit of English football. But each transfer window brings fresh investment in Newcastle's playing squad and steadily rising expectations mean that Howe will acutely aware of the need to arrest their mini-slump.

That said, Newcastle's early struggles have to be put into context. All of Newcastle's four opponents to date finished in the top seven last term and there are opportunities to climb the table on the immediate horizon with games against promoted pair Sheffield United and Burnley completing Newcastle's September schedule.

The Toon's success last season was based on solid defence but they have fallen below those standards recently with error-strewn defeats at home to Liverpool and at Brighton.

However, key defender Sven Botman seems set to return after a minor injury and his influence should help to steady the ship.

Brentford have retained a considerable attacking threat in spite of Ivan Toney's lengthy suspension and head to the North East unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games.

Bryan Mbeumo has scored four league goals this term and he receives plenty of support from Yoane Wissa and Kevin Schade in a pacy, versatile front three.

Brentford's counter-attacking prowess explains why they are averaging two goals per league game this term, but it might not be enough to extend their unbeaten status.

Thomas Frank's side struggled against the Magpies last season, losing 5-1 on Tyneside and 2-1 at home, and they could be on the end of a Newcastle backlash this weekend.

Key stat

All of Newcastle's last seven Premier League wins have featured at least three goals.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Lascelles, Tonali, Targett, Wilson, Barnes, Hall, Livramento, Murphy.

Brentford (4-3-3): Flekken; Hickey, Pinnock, Mee, Henry; Jensen, Norgaard, Janelt; Mbeumo, Wissa, Schade.

Subs: Strakosha, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Ajer, Collins, Lewis-Potter, Roerslev, Olakigbe, Damsgaard.

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Joelinton

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Brentford

Star man Bryan Mbeumo

Top scorer Bryan Mbeumo

Penalty taker Bryan Mbeumo

Card magnet Aaron Hickey

Assist ace Bryan Mbeumo

Set-piece aerial threat Ben Mee

Newcastle v Brentford b et builder predictions

Newcastle to win

Brentford remain unbeaten after taking advantage of a soft early schedule, but they lost home and away to Newcastle last season and may struggle on their return to Tyneside.

Over 2.5 goals

Newcastle have racked up at least three goals in four of their last seven home Premier League games and their offensive prowess can contribute to a high-scoring outcome.

Alexander Isak to score the first goal

Alexander Isak was part of the Sweden side which suffered a dismal 3-1 loss at home to Austria on Tuesday but he can take out his frustrations on the Bees by scoring the opening goal.

Pays out at 8-1 with Paddy Power

