Newcastle v Arsenal predictions and odds: Gunners set for more Tyneside turmoil

Newcastle v Arsenal team news

Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are sidelined, Sean Longstaff is a doubt but Allan Saint-Maximin should be back in contention.

Arsenal

William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny remain unavailable and Gabriel is a doubt after being forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 victory at home to Chelsea.

Newcastle v Arsenal predictions

Arsenal endured their worst moment of last season when their top-four hopes were dashed by a 2-0 loss at St James' Park and they may have to suffer another bitter experience against Newcastle, who are closing in on Champions League qualification.

The 2022-23 campaign has been one of huge progress for the Gunners, who have accumulated 78 points - a nine-point increase on last term - with four games remaining.

However, their title hopes faded last month with a four-game winless run and anything less than a victory on Tyneside would probably be a knockout blow.

The Gunners have continued to score goals but standards have slipped in defence and it seems the loss of William Saliba, sidelined since mid-March with a back injury, is taking a toll.

Saliba is expected to be absent for an eighth consecutive game and none of the previous seven have featured an Arsenal clean sheet.

Two-goal leads were thrown away in the 2-2 draws at Liverpool and West Ham, and worse was to follow when basement boys Southampton scored three times at the Emirates and title rivals Manchester City ran riot in an emphatic 4-1 Etihad success.

Arsenal returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Chelsea, although it was hard to judge them on that effort because they were barely tested by a seemingly uninterested Blues side.

The Gunners' trip to Tyneside is going to be tougher and their backline could be further weakened if Gabriel has failed to shake off an injury he appeared to sustain towards the end of the Chelsea match.

With or without Gabriel, Arsenal may need to play in a more circumspect fashion and afford greater protection to their back four.

Newcastle always tend to back themselves at St James' Park and their only home defeat this season was a strange 2-0 loss to Liverpool which was heavily influenced by Nick Pope's 22nd-minute red card.

The Magpies famously tore into Tottenham a fortnight ago – forging five goals ahead in 21 minutes – but they are not exclusively reliant on fast starts.

Strong second-half performances underpinned home wins over Manchester United and Southampton last month and a similar story unfolded in last season's corresponding fixture with Arsenal, which was settled after the break by a Ben White own goal and a Bruno Guimaraes strike.

Arsenal will be determined to show how much they have moved on from that dreadful experience and they should be a harder team to beat, irrespective of defensive injuries.

However, they are in for one of their toughest assignments of the campaign and might have to prepare themselves for further disappointment.

Key stat

Newcastle have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League home games

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Targett, Anderson, Lewis, Wilson, Dummett, Murphy.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Turner, Jorginho, Holding, Trossard, Tierney, Vieira, Nelson, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.

Inside info

Newcastle

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Card magnet Joelinton

Arsenal

Penalty taker Gabriel Jesus

Assist ace Bukayo Saka

Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel

Card magnet Bukayo Saka

