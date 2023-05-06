Newcastle v Arsenal predictions and odds: Gunners set for more Tyneside turmoil
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Newcastle United v Arsenal at St James' Park in the Premier League on Sunday
Where to watch Newcastle v Arsenal
Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 4.30pm Sunday
Best bet
Newcastle draw no bet
1pt 3-4 Betfair, Paddy Power
Newcastle v Arsenal odds
Newcastle 29-20
Arsenal 7-4
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Newcastle v Arsenal team news
Newcastle
Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krafth are sidelined, Sean Longstaff is a doubt but Allan Saint-Maximin should be back in contention.
Arsenal
William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny remain unavailable and Gabriel is a doubt after being forced off during Tuesday's 3-1 victory at home to Chelsea.
Newcastle v Arsenal predictions
Arsenal endured their worst moment of last season when their top-four hopes were dashed by a 2-0 loss at St James' Park and they may have to suffer another bitter experience against Newcastle, who are closing in on Champions League qualification.
The 2022-23 campaign has been one of huge progress for the Gunners, who have accumulated 78 points - a nine-point increase on last term - with four games remaining.
However, their title hopes faded last month with a four-game winless run and anything less than a victory on Tyneside would probably be a knockout blow.
The Gunners have continued to score goals but standards have slipped in defence and it seems the loss of William Saliba, sidelined since mid-March with a back injury, is taking a toll.
Saliba is expected to be absent for an eighth consecutive game and none of the previous seven have featured an Arsenal clean sheet.
Two-goal leads were thrown away in the 2-2 draws at Liverpool and West Ham, and worse was to follow when basement boys Southampton scored three times at the Emirates and title rivals Manchester City ran riot in an emphatic 4-1 Etihad success.
Arsenal returned to winning ways on Tuesday with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Chelsea, although it was hard to judge them on that effort because they were barely tested by a seemingly uninterested Blues side.
The Gunners' trip to Tyneside is going to be tougher and their backline could be further weakened if Gabriel has failed to shake off an injury he appeared to sustain towards the end of the Chelsea match.
With or without Gabriel, Arsenal may need to play in a more circumspect fashion and afford greater protection to their back four.
Newcastle always tend to back themselves at St James' Park and their only home defeat this season was a strange 2-0 loss to Liverpool which was heavily influenced by Nick Pope's 22nd-minute red card.
The Magpies famously tore into Tottenham a fortnight ago – forging five goals ahead in 21 minutes – but they are not exclusively reliant on fast starts.
Strong second-half performances underpinned home wins over Manchester United and Southampton last month and a similar story unfolded in last season's corresponding fixture with Arsenal, which was settled after the break by a Ben White own goal and a Bruno Guimaraes strike.
Arsenal will be determined to show how much they have moved on from that dreadful experience and they should be a harder team to beat, irrespective of defensive injuries.
However, they are in for one of their toughest assignments of the campaign and might have to prepare themselves for further disappointment.
Key stat
Newcastle have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League home games
Probable teams
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Joelinton, Guimaraes, Willock; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.
Subs: Dubravka, Saint-Maximin, Manquillo, Targett, Anderson, Lewis, Wilson, Dummett, Murphy.
Arsenal (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.
Subs: Turner, Jorginho, Holding, Trossard, Tierney, Vieira, Nelson, Nketiah, Smith Rowe.
Inside info
Newcastle
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn
Card magnet Joelinton
Arsenal
Penalty taker Gabriel Jesus
Assist ace Bukayo Saka
Set-piece aerial threat Gabriel
Card magnet Bukayo Saka
