Newcastle v Man Utd Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Magpies can enhance superb home record

Where to watch Newcastle v Man Utd

You can watch Newcastle v Man Utd in the Premier League on Saturday November 2, live on TNT Sports 1 at 8pm

Match prediction & best bet

Newcastle to win & under 3.5 goals

2pts 15-8 Coral , Ladbrokes

Newcastle v Man Utd odds

Newcastle 19-20

Man Utd 29-10

Draw 11-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Newcastle v Man Utd team news

Newcastle

Sean Longstaff is sidelined along with the injured Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo.

Man Utd

Marcus Rashford should start after missing the Champions League trip to Galatasaray due to suspension. Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined and Jadon Sancho is out of favour.

Newcastle v Man Utd predictions

The temperature is set to dip below zero by the time Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Manchester United kicks off and an attritional battle is expected at St James' Park.

Both teams are struggling with a winter injury crisis and both had gruelling away trips in the Champions League this week.

On Tuesday, Newcastle were denied a crucial victory over Paris St-Germain when Kylian Mbappe converted a controversial 98th-minute penalty for the French champions.

And the following evening, Manchester United blew 2-0 and 3-1 leads in a damaging 3-3 draw against Galatasaray on a waterlogged pitch in Istanbul, where goalkeeper Andre Onana had a night to forget.

Forward Marcus Rashford missed the trip to Turkey due to suspension so should be fresh for the Newcastle game but there will be plenty of weary players on show at St James' Park.

The Magpies had just 28 per cent of possession against PSG, who launched wave after wave of attacks after falling behind to an early Alexander Isak goal.

The Parisians had 31 shots to Newcastle's five and the depleted Magpies' bench was made up of three goalkeepers, four teenage outfield players and defender Paul Dummett, who has played four minutes of Premier League football this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Eddie Howe did not make a single substitution in Paris and he may have to name the same starting 11, including impressive 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley, on Saturday night.

The good news for Howe is that Newcastle are at home, where they have won six of their seven league games this season. They have lost only five of their last 40 top-flight games at St James' Park and those defeats came against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool (three times).

Despite their injuries, then, Newcastle are solid favourites to frank the form of their 3-0 EFL Cup win at Old Trafford on November 1.

The visitors, on paper at least, are in good form domestically, winning six of their last eight league matches, but five of those victories were by a one-goal margin against Burnley, Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton.

Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning goal in last weekend's 3-0 win at Everton and Bruno Fernandes followed suit against Gala on Wednesday but there is still a disjointed look to Erik ten Hag's side.

Onana, who had been one of their better performers in recent weeks, faces a tough test after his midweek mishaps and even a jaded Newcastle side are capable of grinding out a victory over their top-four rivals.

The Magpies beat resurgent Chelsea 4-1 last weekend, having won to nil against Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Brentford in their previous four home league games, and they can warm the cockles of the locals' hearts on a chilly evening on Tyneside.

Key stat

Newcastle have won six of their seven home Premier League matches this season.

Probable teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

Subs: Hall, A Murphy, Dummett, Parkinson, Ndiweni, Ritchie, Diallo

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Antony, Martial, Amrabat, Wan-Bissaka, Pellistri, Varane, Reguilon

Inside info

Newcastle

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Joelinton

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Jamaal Lascelles

Man Utd

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Newcastle v Man Utd b et builder predictions

Newcastle to win

The Magpies have a terrific home record in the Premier League and Manchester United have lost all four of their meetings with top-half teams this season

Anthony Gordon to score or assist

The Newcastle winger's end product is improving rapidly and he has contributed five goals and three assists in just 11 league starts this term

Man Utd to receive the most cards

The Red Devils have picked up 13 yellow cards to Newcastle's six in their four meetings since the start of the 2022-23 season

Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power

