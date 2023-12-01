Newcastle v Man Utd Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Magpies can enhance superb home record
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Newcastle v Man Utd.
Where to watch Newcastle v Man Utd
You can watch Newcastle v Man Utd in the Premier League on Saturday November 2, live on TNT Sports 1 at 8pm
Match prediction & best bet
Newcastle to win & under 3.5 goals
Newcastle v Man Utd odds
Newcastle 19-20
Man Utd 29-10
Draw 11-4
Odds correct at time of publishing
Newcastle v Man Utd team news
Newcastle
Sean Longstaff is sidelined along with the injured Callum Wilson, Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Elliot Anderson, Matt Targett and Javier Manquillo.
Man Utd
Marcus Rashford should start after missing the Champions League trip to Galatasaray due to suspension. Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo and Tyrell Malacia remain sidelined and Jadon Sancho is out of favour.
Newcastle v Man Utd predictions
The temperature is set to dip below zero by the time Newcastle's Premier League fixture against Manchester United kicks off and an attritional battle is expected at St James' Park.
Both teams are struggling with a winter injury crisis and both had gruelling away trips in the Champions League this week.
On Tuesday, Newcastle were denied a crucial victory over Paris St-Germain when Kylian Mbappe converted a controversial 98th-minute penalty for the French champions.
And the following evening, Manchester United blew 2-0 and 3-1 leads in a damaging 3-3 draw against Galatasaray on a waterlogged pitch in Istanbul, where goalkeeper Andre Onana had a night to forget.
Forward Marcus Rashford missed the trip to Turkey due to suspension so should be fresh for the Newcastle game but there will be plenty of weary players on show at St James' Park.
The Magpies had just 28 per cent of possession against PSG, who launched wave after wave of attacks after falling behind to an early Alexander Isak goal.
The Parisians had 31 shots to Newcastle's five and the depleted Magpies' bench was made up of three goalkeepers, four teenage outfield players and defender Paul Dummett, who has played four minutes of Premier League football this season.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Eddie Howe did not make a single substitution in Paris and he may have to name the same starting 11, including impressive 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley, on Saturday night.
The good news for Howe is that Newcastle are at home, where they have won six of their seven league games this season. They have lost only five of their last 40 top-flight games at St James' Park and those defeats came against Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool (three times).
Despite their injuries, then, Newcastle are solid favourites to frank the form of their 3-0 EFL Cup win at Old Trafford on November 1.
The visitors, on paper at least, are in good form domestically, winning six of their last eight league matches, but five of those victories were by a one-goal margin against Burnley, Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton.
Alejandro Garnacho scored a stunning goal in last weekend's 3-0 win at Everton and Bruno Fernandes followed suit against Gala on Wednesday but there is still a disjointed look to Erik ten Hag's side.
Onana, who had been one of their better performers in recent weeks, faces a tough test after his midweek mishaps and even a jaded Newcastle side are capable of grinding out a victory over their top-four rivals.
The Magpies beat resurgent Chelsea 4-1 last weekend, having won to nil against Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Brentford in their previous four home league games, and they can warm the cockles of the locals' hearts on a chilly evening on Tyneside.
Key stat
Newcastle have won six of their seven home Premier League matches this season.
Probable teams
Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon
Subs: Hall, A Murphy, Dummett, Parkinson, Ndiweni, Ritchie, Diallo
Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Maguire, Lindelof, Shaw; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund
Subs: Antony, Martial, Amrabat, Wan-Bissaka, Pellistri, Varane, Reguilon
Inside info
Newcastle
Star man Bruno Guimaraes
Top scorer Alexander Isak
Penalty taker Alexander Isak
Card magnet Joelinton
Assist ace Kieran Trippier
Set-piece aerial threat Jamaal Lascelles
Man Utd
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire
Newcastle v Man Utd bet builder predictions
Newcastle to win
The Magpies have a terrific home record in the Premier League and Manchester United have lost all four of their meetings with top-half teams this season
Anthony Gordon to score or assist
The Newcastle winger's end product is improving rapidly and he has contributed five goals and three assists in just 11 league starts this term
Man Utd to receive the most cards
The Red Devils have picked up 13 yellow cards to Newcastle's six in their four meetings since the start of the 2022-23 season
Pays out at 5-1 with Paddy Power
Published on 1 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 13:08, 1 December 2023
- Mark Langdon: Euro 2024 team-by-team guide
- Nottingham Forest v Everton Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Toffees' troubles could intensify
- Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
- Premier League sign-up betting offer: get £40 in Paddy Power free bets for Newcastle v Man United
- Saturday's Premier League assist, cards and goalscorer predictions
