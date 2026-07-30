Newcastle 8-1 for Premier League relegation after Eddie Howe's departure

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Newcastle have been cut from 16-1 to 8-1 with BoyleSports for Premier League relegation following the news that Eddie Howe is set to depart the club after five years in charge.

He led the Magpies to their first major trophy since 1969 when lifting the League Cup two seasons ago and also masterminded two Champions League campaigns.

However, after a difficult 2025-26 campaign in which his side finished 12th in the Premier League, and the sale of a number of key players this summer, he has decided to move on.

German manager Matthias Jaissle is set to replace Howe after winning two Asian Champions League titles with Saudi side Al-Ahli. The 36-year-old is a protege of Ralf Rangnick and also had a two-year spell in charge of Red Bull Salzburg.

This morning’s news has seen Newcastle drift markedly in a number of Premier League ante-post markets, with bet365 pushing the club out from 8-13 to 11-10 for a top-half finish.

They have also drifted from 9-1 for a top-four finish to 14-1 in places. This news could open the door for Bruno Guimaraes to depart for champions Arsenal after Howe admitted he was no longer in control of transfers following Newcastle’s 4-1 pre-season defeat to Bristol City last night.

Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali have already left for fees of £70 million and above, while the Magpies have splashed the cash on a number of young players, signalling a change in direction. Recent arrivals Ewen Jaouen, Sean Steur, Aladji Bamba and Bazoumana Traore are all aged 20 or younger.

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