Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview the return of the Premier League and review last week's FA Cup and EFL Cup
Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club to preview the return of the Premier League following last weekend's FA Cup third-round fixtures.
The Premier League has welcomed a mini winter break, which means there are only five top-flight fixtures this weekend followed by five next, and Mark thinks there are plenty of positives to take from its introduction with all of the matches set to be televised.
There are some tasty tussles in store this week and Mark has provided all the best bets for a set of matches which includes Newcastle at home to Manchester City, Tottenham away at Manchester United and a London derby between Chelsea and Fulham.
The team also review last weekend's FA Cup and dissect midweek's EFL Cup semi-final first legs before Mark provides his insight and pinpoints the best value in the Africa Cup of Nations.
EFL expert Dan Childs is back with his best bets in the Football League and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, League Two outfit Morecambe.
Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a treble and offer up their other selections.
Published on 11 January 2024inPremier League
Last updated 17:08, 11 January 2024
