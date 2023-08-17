Mark Langdon is off on his holidays so James Milton joins Jack Reeve for the latest episode of Bets Club, giving you all the best bets and predictions for this week’s Premier League fixtures and more.

The new season has kicked off and the Bets Club team start by previewing this weekend's big Sunday fixture as Tottenham face Manchester United.

James offers his best bets for all of this weekend’s Premier League action, including Saturday's contest between champions Manchester City and potential challengers Newcastle United, who thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 on the opening weekend.

Ace Football League tipster Dan Childs returns with his selections for the EFL coupon and he puts Crawley Town under the microscope for this week's Team in Focus.

James also takes a look at the best multiple offers this week as the team create a bet builder and a treble and discuss their other other fancies.



