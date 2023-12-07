Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club to preview a big weekend of Premier League action.

Wednesday's exceptional win over Manchester City has got Aston Villa fans dreaming and the team take a look at whether the Villans are the real deal ahead of their clash with league leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Mark provides his best bets for all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, including a crunch clash between top-four hopefuls Tottenham and Newcastle United on Sunday.

EFL expert Dan Childs is back with his best bets in the Football League and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Sheffield Wednesday.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a treble and offer up their other selections.

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.