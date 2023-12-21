Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club to preview a big weekend of Premier League action.

There is a the matter of a mammoth Premier League title showdown from Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Arsenal both bid to be top of the pile at Christmas.

The Gunners have a treacherous record on Merseyside to overcome and Mark isn't sure the Anfield curse will come to an end this weekend.

Mark also believes there could be a surprise hero for Tottenham at home to Everton while he expects Newcastle, in need of a lift after midweek's EFL Cup exit at Chelsea, to grind out a positive result against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Mark provides his best bets for all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures while also picking through the Champions League last-16 draw.

EFL expert Dan Childs is back with his best bets in the Football League and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Championship promotion-seekers Leeds.

Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a treble and offer up their other selections.

