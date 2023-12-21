Mark Langdon's Bets Club: Weekend football betting and tipping podcast
Jack Reeve joins Mark Langdon to preview this week's Premier League action
Jack Reeve and Mark Langdon return for the latest episode of Bets Club to preview a big weekend of Premier League action.
There is a the matter of a mammoth Premier League title showdown from Anfield on Saturday as Liverpool and Arsenal both bid to be top of the pile at Christmas.
The Gunners have a treacherous record on Merseyside to overcome and Mark isn't sure the Anfield curse will come to an end this weekend.
Mark also believes there could be a surprise hero for Tottenham at home to Everton while he expects Newcastle, in need of a lift after midweek's EFL Cup exit at Chelsea, to grind out a positive result against Luton at Kenilworth Road.
Mark provides his best bets for all of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures while also picking through the Champions League last-16 draw.
EFL expert Dan Childs is back with his best bets in the Football League and gives us the lowdown on this week’s team in focus, Championship promotion-seekers Leeds.
Follow Mark as he takes a look at the best multiple offers for the weekend as the team create a treble and offer up their other selections.
Published on 21 December 2023inPremier League
Last updated 15:12, 21 December 2023
