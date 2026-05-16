Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 17

Kick-off 12.30pm

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

A winning Old Trafford farewell for Casemiro would doubtless delight United fans, although the prospect of a Champions League return next season should ensure they summer well regardless.

Keen to put a dampener on the Brazilian's adeus, however, are a Forest side who have enjoyed a recent happy knack of annoying United.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest betting tips and predictions

Best bet

Both teams to score & over 2.5 goals

1pt Evens BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Jair Cunha over 0.5 shots

7-4 Ladbrokes

Longshot

Bruno Fernandes first goalscorer

15-2 bet365

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest preview

Manchester United are set to appoint interim coach Michael Carrick as their permanent manager but backing over 2.5 goals in Sunday's early Premier League contest is preferred to siding with the Red Devils to win.

Casemiro to score in a United victory - a 10-3 shot - would lift the hearts of the majority at Old Trafford as United sign off their home schedule against Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian midfielder is off in the summer with the thanks of Red Devils' diehards ringing in his ears, and whatever he does on Sunday lunchtime, he heads home as a local hero.

Forest, of course, would dearly love to rain on Casemiro's parade and so extend their unbeaten league run to a ninth game.

They won there last year 3-2 and so did boss Vitor Pereira, who guided Wolves to a 1-0 success in April.

The issue for Forest this time is that while their form is clearly okay, they looked punch-drunk in a 1-1 draw against Newcastle last Sunday, perhaps hung over from their jarring 4-0 loss at Aston Villa in the Europa League.

And they are also crippled by injuries, mainly in defence, and that should offer the hosts to chance to go out with a bang.

The best bet looks to be backing both teams to score and over 2.5 goals.

United's last five home fixtures have all produced three goals or more and they have won all but one of them.

They continue to create chance after chance - they have had more shots on target this season than any other club - and they have to fancy Forest's back line is there for the breaching.

But while United's home form, certainly under Carrick, has been generally very good, they do also concede goals and that has to offer Forest hope that they can find the net. United have shipped more goals at home than any side in the top eight.

Forest's away form, that 4-0 drubbing at Villa Park notwithstanding, has been excellent and that's with injuries that have been around for months.

They had found the net in their ten road trips prior to the Aston Villa visit, scoring two at Manchester City, three at Chelsea and Fenerbahce, and five at Sunderland.

Players are missing but Chris Wood is back and fresh after a six-month lay-off and he and 16-goal Igor Jesus represent a threat to any side.

A fully-fit Morgan Gibbs-White would make them all the more potent, but safe, relaxed and playing well, Forest can have a role to play in what should turn into a decent, goal-laden affair.

Giant Jair can air his talents

Giant Forest centre-back Jair Cunha has to be a threat at set plays and is a massive price to at least have a shot, on or off target.

Bruno to land the first blow

Bruno Fernandes averages 2.4 shots per game and the set-piece expert is worth chancing to grab the opener against Forest.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Bet Builder

Matz Sels to make over 3.5 saves

United average 5.6 shots on target per game and Forest keeper Sels has made at least four saves in his last three games.

Man Utd to have most corners

United average 5.2 corners per home game and will want to go out with a swagger against a Forest side who average 4.3 away.

Harry Maguire to have a headed shot on target

England's Harry Maguire is always a threat at set plays, so back him to test Sels with a header.

Pays out at 17-2 with bet365

Key stats Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

♦ United have won ten of their last 15 matches

♦ Forest are eight games unbeaten in the Premier League

♦ United average 5.6 shots on target per game, more than any other top-flight side.

♦ Morgan Gibbs-White has three goals and two assists in his last five meetings with Man Utd

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest betting odds

Sign up with Ladbrokes to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Manchester United 3-5 Nottingham Forest 4-1 Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester United

Casemiro is fit to make his farewell Old Trafford appearance as a United player. Benjamin Sesko is unlikely to be fit.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Mazraoui, Martinez, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Cunha, Fernandes, Diallo; Mbeumo.

Subs: Dalot, Heaven, Yoro, Ugarte, Dorgu, Mount, Zirkzee.

Nottingham Forest

Morgan Gibbs-White is hoping to return in a mask after a facial injury. Defenders Murillo and Ola Aina have been ruled out, as has Nicolo Savona, Willy Boly and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Dan Ndoye, Ibrahim Sangare and Zach Abbott could return, however.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Sels; Netz, Milenkovic, Jair Cunha, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Jesus; Wood.

Subs: Yates, Sangare, McAtee, Bakwa, Hutchinson, Awoniyi, Lucca.

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FAQs

When is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in the Premier League?

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest takes place on Sunday, May 17 and kicks off at 12.30pm BST.

Where is Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest being played?

The venue for the game is Old Trafford in Manchester.

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest ?

The game is being shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

What is the match betting for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest ?

Manchester United are 3-5 to win, Forest are 4-1 and the draw is 16-5 with Ladbrokes.

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