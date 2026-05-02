Manchester United vs Liverpool predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Manchester United vs Liverpool kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, May 3

Kick-off 3.30pm

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

Champions League qualification looks all-but secured for Manchester United and Liverpool but Sunday's showdown at Old Trafford should have a big say on who finishes third behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Red Devils have been rejuvenated by Michael Carrick and will be looking to highlight their progress against fierce rivals Liverpool, who sit fourth and are three points behind the hosts with four games left to play.

Manchester United vs Liverpool betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester United

1pt 5-4 bet365 & Hills

Best player bet

Curtis Jones to be shown a card

18-5 general

Longshot

Casemiro anytime goalscorer

5-1 bet365

Manchester United vs Liverpool preview

Manchester United are looking to complete a Premier League double over Liverpool for the first time since the 2015-16 season and they can strengthen their top-three claims with victory at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have won only three of their last 19 meetings with Liverpool but Michael Carrick has got them to turn a corner and a run of six wins in their last seven outings at Old Trafford has put them three points clear of fourth-placed Liverpool with four games to play.

It has been a dramatic drop-off by last season’s champions Liverpool who, despite three straight league victories over Fulham, Everton and Crystal Palace, are still a long way adrift of where they would have liked to be.

Pressure has risen on Arne Slot a number of times this season and they face a stern test at United, where Mohamed Salah and Hugo Ekitike are among the list of headline absentees.

United, armed with the services of assist king Bruno Fernandes, have taken a huge step forward from last season’s lowly 15th-placed finish and they have been pretty dominant at Old Trafford, winning 11 of their 17 outings.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have been extremely vulnerable away from Anfield and they have lost seven of their 17 league games on the road, not the form you would expect to see from champions.

The Reds have lost five of their last seven away games, which includes going down at bottom club Wolves and Galatasaray in the Champions League, while they were blown away 4-0 at Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Even in last weekend’s 3-1 win at home to a Crystal Palace side distracted by their European commitments, Slot’s side lost the shot count 14-9 and relied on some fortuitous moments.

United won 2-1 at Anfield in October and are now showing more consistency while Liverpool have been prone to plenty of setbacks. The Red Devils can repeat the dose to take a huge stride towards a Champions League return next season.

Jones could be exploited out of position

Curtis Jones has deputised at right-back in recent weeks as Slot has sought to solve the club's problem position and it could lead to a booking.

The stand-in defender committed three fouls in last weekend’s win over Palace, having also given up a foul in the victory at Everton before that, and with Matheus Cunha set for a return he could be in for a tough time.

Casemiro has an eye for goal

Casemiro has been an unlikely hero for Manchester United this season and he took his tally of Premier League goals to nine with Monday’s opening strike against Brentford.

The Brazilian is a constant threat from set-pieces and, having scored in United’s last three home games against Aston Villa, Leeds and the Bees, he could add to his haul against the Reds.

Manchester United vs Liverpool Bet Builder

Bruno Fernandes to assist a goal

The Portuguese maverick is the chief creator for United and he has 19 assists in the Premier League this season, seven of which have come in his last seven appearances.

Curtis Jones to commit a foul

Jones has been playing right-back for Liverpool of late and he was forced into three fouls in last weekend's 3-1 victory at home to Crystal Palace.

Casemiro to have one or more shots

The Brazilian international carries a serious threat from set-pieces for United, highlighted by nine league goals, and he had three shots in Monday's win at home to Brentford.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Manchester United vs Liverpool

♦ Since Michael Carrick's first game in charge, United have picked up 29 points, more than any other Premier League side

♦ The Red Devils have won six of their last seven home league matches

♦ Liverpool have lost five of their last seven away games

♦ United have collected 36 points in 17 home matches, winning on 11 occasions

♦ Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has 19 Premier League assists this season and is only one behind the previous record

Manchester United vs Liverpool betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Manchester United

5-4 Liverpool

15-8 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Manchester United vs Liverpool team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester United

Matheus Cunha is back in training and is available, but Luke Shaw is a doubt after being forced off against Brentford. Matthijs de Ligt remains sidelined and Lisandro Martinez is suspended.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Yoro, Mazraoui; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Subs: Shaw, Heaven, Mount, Zirkzee, Ugarte, Dorgu, Lacey, Malacia.

Liverpool

Alisson remains a doubt and Hugo Ekitike and Mo Salah are sidelined through injury. Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni are also missing.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak.

Subs: Robertson, Gomez, Frimpong, Ngumoha, Nyoni, Chiesa, Wright.

Read more:

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Sunday's European acca tips: Our 8-1 acca from across the continent

FAQs

When is Manchester United vs Liverpool in the Premier League?

Manchester United vs Liverpool takes place on Sunday, May 3 and kicks off at 3.30pm BST.

Where is Manchester United vs Liverpool being played?

The venue for the game is Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Manchester United vs Liverpool?

Manchester United are 5-4 to win, Liverpool are a 15-8 chance and the draw is 14-5 with bet365.

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