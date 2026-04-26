Manchester United vs Brentford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Man United vs Brentford kick-off, date & TV info

Date Monday, April 27

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Old Trafford, Manchester

Competition Premier League

TV Live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League

Manchester United are on the verge of securing a place in next season's Champions League, but they will be keen to get back to winning ways on their own patch after losing their last game at Old Trafford against Leeds.

They take on Brentford on Monday, but while the Bees have lost all four of their Premier League visits to the Theatre of Dreams, they have lost just one of their last ten games and may not prove an easy touch.

Manchester United vs Brentford betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Brentford or draw double chance

1pt 19-20 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Igor Thiago to score at any time

13-8 bet365

Longshot

Casemiro to score a header

12-1 bet365

Manchester United vs Brentford preview

Four more points will be enough for Manchester United to claim a place in next season's Champions League, which is no mean feat for a club regularly viewed as being on the cusp of a crisis and they seem to be ticking along nicely under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Whether that will be enough to earn the former midfielder the manager's job on a permanent basis remains to be seen, but a lack of European commitments has perhaps aided the Red Devils and a 2-1 defeat to Leeds in their last home game was only their fourth Premier League reverse since they lost 3-1 at Monday's opponents Brentford on September 27.

United were sixth when Ruben Amorim left in January and it was more a row with the board than desperate results that finally did for the Portuguese gaffer, and bouncing back from the Leeds loss with a 1-0 win at Chelsea makes them strong candidates to be back dining at Europe's top table next season.

The Red Devils had won five straight Old Trafford league games prior to that Leeds loss, but many teams and observers have been made to look foolish by writing off Brentford this year and they could get something from their trip north.

A struggle was anticipated after Bryan Mbeumo, who they will likely face on Monday, Yoane Wissa and manager Thomas Frank left in the summer, but they have defied expectations and are in with a shout of claiming a European spot of their own under Keith Andrews.

That task has been made trickier by five successive league draws, but three goalless draws in that period indicates how difficult they may be to break down.

The London outfit have lost just one of their last ten matches and one of their last eight on the road and it is worth noting that ten of United's 16 league wins this season have been by just a single goal.

This could turn into a scrappy encounter with Brentford capable of earning either a win or a draw, so the double-chance option at just shorter than evens is an appealing interest.

Thiago having a season to remember

While Andrews will rightly receive the plaudits for Brentford's excellent season, striker Igor Thiago has been the star of the show.

Only Erling Haaland has scored more times in the top flight this term than the Bees hitman and not only did he score a brace in the recent 2-2 draw with Everton, but was also on target when United lost 3-1 at the Gtech Community Stadium in September.

His confidence could hardly be higher and he should be a handful once more for the United defence.

Casemiro heading in the right direction

Harry Maguire's return will be a big boost for United's set-piece options, but it is worth keeping an eye on Casemiro, who can pop up at the right time with a finishing touch.

The Brazilian has scored five league goals this season and four of those have been headers, so that is an interesting longshot betting option.

Manchester United vs Brentford Bet Builder

Under 3.5 goals

Brentford have been involved in three goalless draws in their last five matches and the floodgates are unlikely to open in this encounter.

Diogo Dalot to have a shot

The Manchester United full-back loves to get forward and has had an effort on goal in 12 of his last 17 league appearances for the Red Devils.

Casemiro to be booked

The Brazilian midfielder is always in the heart of the action and has picked up 14 yellow cards for club and country this season.

Pays out at 9-1 with bet365

Key stats for Manchester United vs Brentford

♦ Brentford have lost one of their last eight Premier League away matches

♦ Both teams have scored in five of Manchester United's last seven home league games

♦ United have scored in their last 21 Premier League outings

♦ The Bees have drawn their last six fixtures

♦ Three of Brentford's five league games have finished goalless

Manchester United vs Brentford betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Manchester United 17-20 Brentford 3-1 Draw 14-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Manchester United vs Brentford team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester United

Harry Maguire returns from suspension and Leny Yoro faces a late fitness test. Lisandro Martinez is banned while Matthijs de Ligt and Patrick Dorgu are injured.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Dalot, Mazraoui, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko.

Subs: Heaven, Mount, Zirkzee, Diallo, Yoro, Malacia, Ugarte.

Brentford

Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Jordan Henderson and Kaye Furo are all out for the Bees.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Van den berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

Subs: Hickey, Pinnock, Nelson, Ajar, Donovan, Bentt, Shield.

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FAQs

When is Manchester United vs Brentford in the Premier League?

Manchester United vs Brentford takes place on Monday, April 27 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Manchester United vs Brentford being played?

The venue for the game is Old Trafford, Manchester.

Where can I watch Manchester United vs Brentford ?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Manchester United vs Brentford ?

Manchester United are 17-20 to win, Brentford are a 3-1 chance and the draw is 14-5 with bet365.

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