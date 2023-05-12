Racing Post logo
Premier League

Manchester United v Wolves predictions and odds: Anticipate cagey contest at Old Trafford

Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester United v Wolves at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Saturday

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag Credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA

When to bet on Manchester United v Wolves

3pm Saturday

Best bet

One or both teams not to score
2pts 9-10 Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester United v Wolves odds

Manchester United 4-11
Wolves 15-2
Draw 4-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

T&C's apply18+begambleaware.org

Manchester United v Wolves team news

Manchester United
Marcus Rashford is "more than doubtful" to feature according to Erik ten Hag but Raphael Varane is set to return. The Red Devils are still without Lisandro Martinez, Donny van de Beek, Scott McTominay, Tom Heaton and Phil Jones.

Wolves
Chiquinho, Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore are unavailable for the visitors.

Manchester United v Wolves predictions

Successive defeats to Brighton and West Ham have left Manchester United at risk of slipping out of the Premier League top four and Erik ten Hag will be after a response from his side when they host Wolves.

Although they have a game in hand, United are being hunted down by a resurgent Liverpool and need a sharp upturn in form. But goals have eluded them and their last three league fixtures have been settled by 1-0 scorelines.

At Old Trafford they have been watertight in the Premier League this season - no club can better their tally of ten home clean sheets - but Anthony Martial and Wout Weghorst have struggled in attack this term and top scorer Marcus Rashford is likely to miss this encounter.

With Premier League safety assured, Wolves have little left to play for and a bet on one or both of these sides not to score represents value at a shade of odds-on.

Key stat

Both teams have scored in only 14 of Manchester United's 34 Premier League games this season.

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Varane, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Weghorst.

Wolves (4-4-2): Sa; Semedo, Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Neto, Neves, Lemina, Nunes; Costa, Cunha.

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Victor Lindelof
Card magnet Casemiro

Wolves

Penalty taker Ruben Neves
Assist ace Matheus Nunes
Set-piece aerial threat Craig Dawson
Card magnet Ruben Neves

Today's top sports betting stories

Liam FlinRacing Post Sport
Published on 12 May 2023Last updated 14:31, 12 May 2023
