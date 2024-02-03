Manchester United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Devils resurgence can continue

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Manchester United v West Ham

You can watch Manchester United v West Ham in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, February 4, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester United

Manchester United v West Ham odds

Manchester United 4-6

West Ham 17-4

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v West Ham team news

Manchester United

Anthony Martial (groin) is unavailable and Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (calf), Victor Lindelof (groin) and Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock) are doubts. Sofyan Amrabat is back in the frame after international duty.

West Ham

Vladimir Coufal has served a suspension and Nayef Aguerd should join the squad after Morocco's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations but Lucas Paqueta (calf) and Michail Antonio (knee) are ruled out.

Manchester United v West Ham predictions

Manchester United have struggled for consistency and goals for large parts of this campaign but they are on a four-game unbeaten run after Thursday's 4-3 victory at Wolves and can add another three points by defeating West Ham at Old Trafford.

Regular disappointments have become the norm for United fans, who have seen their team lose 14 times in all competitions, but there were raucous celebrations after Kobbie Mainoo's injury-time winner at Wolves and there is a possibility that United's magnificent Molineux moment could pave the way for a sustained improvement in performance.

Erik ten Hag was a relieved man after the final whistle on Thursday but his team's victory was well-deserved. Marcus Rashford needed just five minutes to respond to his critics with a well-taken goal and United kicked on with further strikes from Rasmus Hojland and Scott McTominay.

They led 3-1 after 84 minutes but were dragged back to parity by a manic ten-minute spell and seemed set for another bitter disappointment until Mainoo came to the rescue.

Ten Hag would no doubt have preferred his team to win in a more routine fashion but the exhilaration of a last-minute winner may be just the tonic his team needed to bring players and fans that little bit closer together.

United approach the weekend in much more positive frame of mind and their starting line-up is getting closer to full strength thanks to the recent returns of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Casemiro.

The Red Devils seem to be getting over their mid-season injury crisis and their period of adversity might have helped them by speeding up Mainoo's elevation to the first team.

Having dropped so many points there are limitations to what United can achieve but they will be looking to finish the season strongly and have an immediate opportunity to move into the top six by beating West Ham.

The trip to Old Trafford comes at a difficult time for the Hammers, who were fortunate to draw 1-1 at home to Bournemouth on Thursday.

James Ward-Prowse's second-half penalty rescued a point against the Cherries but West Ham were disjointed for long periods and high-profile loan signing Kalvin Phillips got off to a poor start by making a bad error for the opening goal.

The Hammers remain in sixth place but they have been trending in the wrong direction since last month's injury to hugely influential midfielder Lucas Paqueta and look set to struggle at the Theatre of Dreams.

Key stat

West Ham have not won any of their last five matches

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojland.

Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala, Amrabat.

West Ham (4-3-2-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse; Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Casey, Mubama, Johnson, Aguerd.

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Scott McTominay

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

West Ham

Star man Jarrod Bowen

Top scorer Jarrod Bowen

Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse

Card magnet Edson Alvarez

Assist ace James Ward-Prowse

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Manchester United v West Ham b et builder predictions

Manchester United to win

United have gone four games unbeaten for the first time this season and they can pick up maximum points against the Hammers.

Rasmus Hojland to score at any time

The Dane has netted in four of his last five appearances and his pace should cause problems for West Ham.

Edson Alvarez to be carded

The Mexican midfielder will be at the forefront of efforts to snuff out United attacks and looks a likely candidate to enter referee Andy Madley's notebook.

Pays out at 15-2 with Paddy Power

