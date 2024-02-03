Manchester United v West Ham predictions, odds and betting tips: Red Devils resurgence can continue
Free Premier League tips, best bets and predictions for Manchester United v West Ham. Plus a £50 Paddy Power free bet offer
Where to watch Manchester United v West Ham
You can watch Manchester United v West Ham in the Premier League at 2pm on Sunday, February 4, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.
Match prediction & best bet
Manchester United
Manchester United v West Ham odds
Manchester United 4-6
West Ham 17-4
Draw 16-5
Manchester United v West Ham team news
Manchester United
Anthony Martial (groin) is unavailable and Tyrell Malacia (knee), Mason Mount (calf), Victor Lindelof (groin) and Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock) are doubts. Sofyan Amrabat is back in the frame after international duty.
West Ham
Vladimir Coufal has served a suspension and Nayef Aguerd should join the squad after Morocco's elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations but Lucas Paqueta (calf) and Michail Antonio (knee) are ruled out.
Manchester United v West Ham predictions
Manchester United have struggled for consistency and goals for large parts of this campaign but they are on a four-game unbeaten run after Thursday's 4-3 victory at Wolves and can add another three points by defeating West Ham at Old Trafford.
Regular disappointments have become the norm for United fans, who have seen their team lose 14 times in all competitions, but there were raucous celebrations after Kobbie Mainoo's injury-time winner at Wolves and there is a possibility that United's magnificent Molineux moment could pave the way for a sustained improvement in performance.
Erik ten Hag was a relieved man after the final whistle on Thursday but his team's victory was well-deserved. Marcus Rashford needed just five minutes to respond to his critics with a well-taken goal and United kicked on with further strikes from Rasmus Hojland and Scott McTominay.
They led 3-1 after 84 minutes but were dragged back to parity by a manic ten-minute spell and seemed set for another bitter disappointment until Mainoo came to the rescue.
Ten Hag would no doubt have preferred his team to win in a more routine fashion but the exhilaration of a last-minute winner may be just the tonic his team needed to bring players and fans that little bit closer together.
United approach the weekend in much more positive frame of mind and their starting line-up is getting closer to full strength thanks to the recent returns of Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Casemiro.
The Red Devils seem to be getting over their mid-season injury crisis and their period of adversity might have helped them by speeding up Mainoo's elevation to the first team.
Having dropped so many points there are limitations to what United can achieve but they will be looking to finish the season strongly and have an immediate opportunity to move into the top six by beating West Ham.
The trip to Old Trafford comes at a difficult time for the Hammers, who were fortunate to draw 1-1 at home to Bournemouth on Thursday.
James Ward-Prowse's second-half penalty rescued a point against the Cherries but West Ham were disjointed for long periods and high-profile loan signing Kalvin Phillips got off to a poor start by making a bad error for the opening goal.
The Hammers remain in sixth place but they have been trending in the wrong direction since last month's injury to hugely influential midfielder Lucas Paqueta and look set to struggle at the Theatre of Dreams.
Key stat
West Ham have not won any of their last five matches
Probable teams
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojland.
Subs: Bayindir, Maguire, Eriksen, Diallo, Antony, Evans, McTominay, Kambwala, Amrabat.
West Ham (4-3-2-1): Areola; Coufal, Mavropanos, Zouma, Emerson; Phillips, Soucek, Alvarez; Kudus, Ward-Prowse; Bowen.
Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Cornet, Ings, Ogbonna, Casey, Mubama, Johnson, Aguerd.
Inside info
Manchester United
Star man Bruno Fernandes
Top scorer Scott McTominay
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Card magnet Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane
West Ham
Star man Jarrod Bowen
Top scorer Jarrod Bowen
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Card magnet Edson Alvarez
Assist ace James Ward-Prowse
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Manchester United v West Ham bet builder predictions
Manchester United to win
United have gone four games unbeaten for the first time this season and they can pick up maximum points against the Hammers.
Rasmus Hojland to score at any time
The Dane has netted in four of his last five appearances and his pace should cause problems for West Ham.
Edson Alvarez to be carded
The Mexican midfielder will be at the forefront of efforts to snuff out United attacks and looks a likely candidate to enter referee Andy Madley's notebook.
Published on 3 February 2024inPremier League
Last updated 15:18, 3 February 2024
