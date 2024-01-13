Manchester United v Tottenham predictions, odds and betting tips: Winger can lead Spurs charge

Paddy Power are offering £40 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Manchester United v Tottenham. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Manchester United v Tottenham

You can watch Manchester United v Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday December 14, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 4.30pm

Match prediction & best bets

Tottenham draw no bet

3pts 6-5 general

Brennan Johnson to be first goalscorer

1pt 9-1 Betfair, BoyleSports, Paddy Power

Manchester United v Tottenham odds

Manchester United 6-5

Tottenham 2-1

Draw 29-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Tottenham team news

Manchester United

Goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to play his final game before joining Cameroon's Africa Cup of Nations squad. Sofyan Amrabat is already at the tournament and Tyrell Malacia, Victor Lindelof and Mason Mount are injured. Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Christian Eriksen may return to the squad.

Tottenham

Heung-Min Son, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma are on international duty but RB Leipzig loanee Timo Werner could make his debut. New signing Radu Dragusin should also start as fellow centre-back Cristian Romero is a doubt. Giovani Lo Celso and Ben Davies have joined a long list of injury absentees and Eric Dier has departed for Bayern Munich.

Manchester United v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham beat Manchester United 2-0 in August to claim their first win of the Ange Postecoglou era and they can pick up a first Premier League victory of 2024 against the same opponents at Old Trafford.

Spurs won four of their last five league games in 2023, culminating in a 3-1 home win over Bournemouth on New Year's Eve, and Pedro Porro's stunning strike gave them a 1-0 victory against Burnley in the FA Cup third round last week.

Only eight of the 16 players who appeared for Tottenham in their home victory against United are available for the return fixture as injuries and international call-ups continue to stretch the squad.

However, Spurs have completed a couple of exciting pieces of business in the January transfer window and Germany forward Timo Werner and Romania centre-back Radu Dragusin could make their debuts at Old Trafford.

Werner has arrived on loan from RB Leipzig while the imposing Dragusin is a timely signing given that centre-back Cristian Romero remains a doubt and defender Ben Davies is sidelined.

Davies and Emerson Royal started in the heart of the defence in Tottenham's last away league game, a 4-2 defeat at Brighton, but they have less to fear from a United side who have scored only 22 goals in 20 top-flight matches this season.

The Red Devils were heading for a fifth home league defeat of the campaign when they trailed Aston Villa 2-0 within the first half an hour of their Boxing Day clash.

A stirring comeback saw United win 3-2, possibly saving manager Erik ten Hag's job, but they were brought down to earth four days later by a 2-1 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Tottenham's absentees include top goalscorer Heung-Min Son, who is at the Asian Cup, and injured playmaker James Maddison but a front four of Werner, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison should cause problems for their disjointed hosts.

The return to fitness of centre-back Micky van de Ven and midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur also strengthens Spurs, who are an appealing draw-no-bet selection.

Before the Brighton loss they had won five of their nine away games, also drawing 2-2 at Arsenal and 3-3 at Manchester City, and winger Johnson is worth a small bet to open the scoring.

His only league goal for Spurs came in a 2-1 defeat at Wolves but since then he has racked up 18 shots in eight top-flight appearances.

Johnson was unfortunate not to add to his tally against Burnley in the cup, when four of his six attempts were on target, and he scored eight Premier League goals for Nottingham Forest last term and 18 in the Championship the season before.

Key stat

Manchester United have lost seven of their last 13 home matches in all competitions

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Evans, Dalot; McTominay, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund

Subs: Eriksen, Maguire, Shaw, Pellistri, Martinez, Antony, Casemiro

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Udogie; Hojbjerg, Bentancur; Johnson, Kulusevski, Werner; Richarlison

Subs: Royal, Skipp, Gil, Sessegnon, Dorrington, Reguilon, Romero

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Bruno Fernandes/Scott McTominay/Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Card magnet Alejandro Garnacho

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Scott McTominay

Tottenham

Star man Dejan Kulusevski

Top scorer Richarlison

Penalty taker Richarlison

Card magnet Destiny Udogie

Assist ace Dejan Kulusevski

Set-piece aerial threat Radu Dragusin

Manchester United v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Tottenham or draw double chance

Spurs lost 4-2 at Brighton in their last away game but they had a makeshift defence that day and should be more competitive against struggling Manchester United

Pedro Porro over 1.5 shots

The Tottenham right-back scored a brilliant winner against Burnley in the FA Cup last time out and has had at least two shots in six of his last eight league outings

Destiny Udogie to be shown a card

On the other flank, Spurs left-back Destiny Udogie, who has picked up six cards in 17 league appearances, could face a tricky battle with Alejandro Garnacho

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

