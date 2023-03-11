Manchester United v Southampton predictions: Saints look a heavenly bet
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester United v Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday
When to bet on Manchester United v Southampton
Kick-off 2pm Sunday
Best bet
Southampton
0.5pt 9-1 Betfair
Manchester United v Southampton odds
Manchester United 4-11
Southampton 9-1
Draw 4-1
Odds correct at time of publish
Manchester United v Southampton team news
Manchester United
Anthony Martial has returned to training and is one of many United players pushing for a start should Erik ten Hag make changes after Thursday night's rout of Real Betis. Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen are injured.
Southampton
Carlos Alcaraz is a doubt after picking up a knock against Leicester. Tino Livramento and Juan Larios remain sidelined.
Manchester United v Southampton predictions
Manchester United recovered from their 7-0 Anfield humiliation to beat Real Betis 4-1 in the Europa League, their 12th victory of 2023 from 13 matches.
United have won the EFL Cup, are third in the Premier League and European progression looks in the bag after Thursday's Betis rout. That paints a picture of progress, but things may not be quite as rosy as that record suggests.
Erik ten Hag’s men have lost only three of their last 34 matches but seven of those games were in the Europa League while nine have come in domestic cup competitions. The Red Devils have faced three sides from a lower division and only one side in the top nine of the Premier League in those EFL and FA Cup contests.
Only three of United’s last 12 league games have been against teams in the top half of the table and they were beaten by Arsenal and Liverpool in two of those outings.
Clearly, Southampton aren’t one of the Premier League's leading lights but recent victories over Leicester at 7-4 and away to Chelsea at 9-1 indicate that they could be worth chancing at big odds on their trip to Old Trafford.
Key stat
Manchester United have won only four of their last 11 matches against Southampton.
Probable teams
Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.
Subs: Martial, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot, Sabitzer, McTominay, Sancho.
Southampton (4-2-3-1): Bazunu; Maitland-Niles, Bella-Kotchap, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Lavia; Walcott, Alcaraz, Sulemana; Adams.
Subs: A Armstrong, S Armstrong, Elyounoussi, Mara, Salisu, Perraud, Djenepo.
Inside info
Man Utd
Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes
Assist ace Bruno Fernandes
Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst
Card magnet Casemiro
Southampton
Penalty taker James Ward-Prowse
Assist ace Che Adams
Set-piece aerial threat Che Adams
Card magnet Romeo Lavia
Today's top sports betting stories
