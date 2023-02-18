Manchester United v Leicester predictions: Foxes could flourish against jaded United

Where to watch

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 2pm Sunday

Best bet

Leicester or draw double chance

1pt 13-10 general

Team news

Manchester United

Donny van de Beek, Christian Eriksen, Anthony Martial and Antony are injured while Casemiro completes a three-game ban. Scott McTominay is doubtful.

Leicester

James Justin, Jonny Evans and Ryan Bertrand are sidelined but Youri Tielemans and Boubakary Soumare are available.

Match preview

Manchester United rose to a significant European challenge at Barcelona on Thursday, securing a 2-2 draw at Camp Nou, but some of their recent Premier League performances have been unconvincing and there are grounds for taking on the Red Devils at home to Leicester on Sunday.

United have already played five games in a jam-packed February, and they have Sunday's visit of Leicester, the return leg of their Europa League clash with Barca and the EFL Cup final against Newcastle next weekend still to come.

Erik ten Hag's squad is starting to look slightly stretched as a result. Anthony Martial's ongoing absence has hampered the Dutch manager's attacking options and Ten Hag is also short in midfield for the visit of Leicester with Christian Eriksen injured, Scott McTominay lacking match fitness and Casemiro completing a three-game-ban.

Casemiro sat out last week's Premier League double-header against Leeds and the Red Devils were below par in both contests despite drawing 2-2 at Old Trafford and then securing a 2-0 victory at Elland Road. Leeds were arguably the better side at Elland Road but late goals from Marcus Rashford and Garnacho sealed victory for United, giving them a little more breathing space in the race for a top-four finish.

United still have an outside shot at the title - they started the weekend only five points adrift of top spot - but any hopes of they have of giving Arsenal and City a run for their money are unlikely to last unless Ten Hag can get some of his injured players back so as to give him some flexibility with his team selections.

Lisandro Martinez is back in contention after missing the trip to Barcelona through suspension, but the majority of the players deployed on a big pitch at Camp Nou will be asked to go again and, given the short turnaround, there is every chance of a jaded performance.

In any case, United might not have to be too far short of their best for Leicester to take advantage.

The Foxes finished last weekend in 13th place but their 4-1 victory at home to Tottenham was one of their best performances of the season.

James Maddison's return to fitness has coincided with a four-game unbeaten sequence and while there is still work to be done in the battle against relegation, it would be a surprise if Leicester were sucked back into trouble. Since the end of October the Foxes have taken 23 points from 15 games and their 36-goal tally is comfortably the highest among the teams in the bottom half.

At their best Leicester have the ability to cause problems for any team in the division and they look overpriced to leave Manchester with at least a point.

Key stat

Leicester are unbeaten in their last four matches

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Sabitzer; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.

Subs: Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Malacia, Garnacho, Elanga, Lindelof, Pellistri, Maguire, Iqbal.

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Ward; Castagne, Souttar, Faes, Kristiansen; Mendy, Dewsbury-Hall; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Subs: Iversen, Ndidi, Soumare, Pereira, Vardy, Amartey, Daka, Thomas, Tielemans.

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Wout Weghorst

Card magnet Fred

Leicester

Penalty taker Kelechi Iheanacho

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

