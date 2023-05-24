Manchester United v Chelsea predictions and odds: United can secure precious point

Where to watch Manchester United v Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League, 8pm Thursday

Best bet

Draw

1pt 17-5 Betfair, Hills

Manchester United v Chelsea odds

Manchester United 8-13

Chelsea 21-5

Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Chelsea team news

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford (illness) could return but Tom Heaton (ankle) is a doubt and Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Donny van de Beek and Marcel Sabitzer (both knee) are ruled out.

Chelsea

Benoit Badiashile, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount (all groin), Armando Broja (knee), Reece James, Marc Cucurella and Ben Chilwell (all thigh) are sidelined. Mateo Kovacic (minor injury) is a doubt.

Manchester United v Chelsea predictions

Manchester United kicked off the Premier League season with the hope of securing a top-four finish and they can achieve the target with a draw at home to Chelsea.

The future looks bright for United with takeover talks continuing and steady progress being made on the pitch.

And a lot of the credit has to go to Erik ten Hag, who accepted a tough challenge when agreeing to become United's manager towards the end of last season.

The Dutchman has overseen a significant rise in standards and is on the brink of adding a top-four finish to their EFL Cup triumph.

United need one more point to put them out of reach of fifth-placed Liverpool and have the luxury of two home games (Chelsea and Fulham) to come.

However, Ten Hag's players will not be taking anything for granted and should be determined to seize the first of their opportunities.

Chelsea might not have the look of dangerous opponents having lost seven of their last nine games in all competitions, but they have some high-quality individuals and delivered a competitive performance in Sunday's 1-0 loss at Manchester City.

The Blues' defeat at the Etihad left them 12th and consigns them to a bottom-half finish for the first time since 1995-96.

But there were some positives for Frank Lampard to take out of the performance which would probably have yielded a point had his players shown a more clinical touch in front of goal.

Chelsea have saved some of their better performances for stronger opposition and gave an insight into their potential with a run to the Champions League quarter-finals.

Their Premier League struggles have been a major surprise, but they are potentially troublesome opponents for United as long as enough of their players turn up with a willingness to work hard and compete.

Judging by the performance at City, they are unlikely to be a pushover, and United could be drawn into a tight encounter.

The last few weeks have been a grind for the Red Devils, who started off the month with a pair of 1-0 losses away to Brighton and West Ham and responded with hard-fought successes at home to Wolves (2-0) and away to Bournemouth (1-0).

And, given United's sketchy recent performances and the context of the game (only needing a point to secure a top-four finish) it would seem foolish to lump on them at a short price.

United will have seen Newcastle seal Champions League qualification on Monday with a 0-0 draw at home to Leicester before celebrating in front of their joyous supporters.

The Red Devils would rather go through a less nervous experience, but they won't be taking excessive risks in search of the victory and may ultimately accept a share of the spoils.

Key stat

Manchester United have drawn all of their last five Premier League matches against Chelsea

Probable teams

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Lindelof, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial.

Subs: Butland, Sancho, Weghorst, Fred, McTominay, Maguire, Malacia, Dalot, Garnacho.

Chelsea (3-4-1-2): Arrizabalaga; Fofana, Silva, Chalobah; Azpilicueta, Fernandez, Loftus-Cheek, Hall; Gallagher; Havertz, Sterling.

Subs: Mendy, Pulisic, Mudryk, Ziyech, Koulibaly, Chukwuemeka, Madueke, Wady.

Inside info

Manchester United

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Raphael Varane

Card magnet Luke Shaw

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Card magnet Conor Gallagher

