Manchester City vs Newcastle predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

Manchester City vs Newcastle kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, February 21

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Competition Premier League

TV TNT Sports 1

Arsenal's 2-2 draw at Wolves on Wednesday has put Manchester City back firmly in the Premier League title race and they should be determined to send out a statement with a home victory against Newcastle.

The Citizens rarely disappoint at the Etihad and they have a dominant home record against Newcastle, who are seeking a fourth away win in the space of just 11 days after victories over Tottenham, Aston Villa and Qarabag.

Manchester City vs Newcastle betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City -1 goal on the handicap

1pt 6-5 Hills

Best player bet

Joelinton to be shown a card

1pt 8-5 general

Longshot

Nico O’Reilly anytime goalscorer

1pt 6-1 general

Manchester City vs Newcastle preview

Newcastle must be getting sick of the sight of Manchester City and the last thing they would have wanted three days on from a gruelling 2,500-mile trip to Azerbaijan is a Premier League game at the Etihad.

The Magpies crashed out in the semi-final of their EFL Cup defence against Manchester City this month, losing 2-0 at St. James' Park before a 3-1 defeat at the Etihad, and they will have to face them again in the FA Cup fifth round at the start of March.

Eddie Howe’s side were not given a particularly hard examination against Qarabag in Baku on Wednesday, winning 6-1, but it is the longest distance travelled by an English team for a Champions League away game and recovery time has been minimal.

This is a fourth away match in just 11 days for Newcastle and, while they were also triumphant at Tottenham in the league and Aston Villa in the FA Cup, City are much fresher and are hitting top stride.

Injuries have totted up for the Magpies so this may be one hurdle too far while City’s motivation will be at a maximum as they can move two points behind leaders Arsenal before the Gunners’ north London derby trip to Tottenham on Sunday.

City are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League home games against Newcastle, winning each of the last 16, and they eased to a 4-0 success in this fixture last season.

Pep Guardiola’s side were three goals to the good inside 32 minutes at home to the Magpies in that EFL Cup clash just over two weeks ago and another dominant display could be on the cards.

The Citizens have won 17 of their last 20 home games and 16 of those successes have been recorded by at least a two-goal margin.

Newcastle have won just three of their 13 away league matches this season, suffering a 4-1 hiding against Liverpool at Anfield at the end of January, and they have been unfortunate at the timing of this fixture given City will be so keen to lay down a title marker.

Joelinton should be raring to go

Having been out since the end of January, Joelinton returned with a 14-minute cameo from the bench at Qarabag and the Brazilian should be ready to be unleashed at the Etihad.

Joelinton wears his heart on his sleeve and was booked in four of his final eight appearances before the injury setback.

The physical midfielder has been carded eight times in 16 meetings with City and isn’t the type of player to stand and admire slick, intricate football.

O’Reilly shining in midfield role

Nico O'Reilly is becoming one of Guardiola’s untouchables and he has shown his versatility in recent weeks, shifting into midfield and shining brightly.

An England World Cup call-up is looking more likely by the week and in his last Premier League appearance against Fulham he scored the second goal in a 3-0 win, having had five shots and finding plenty of space with his runs off Erling Haaland and Antoine Semenyo.

Manchester City vs Newcastle Bet Builder

Manchester City to be leading at half-time

The Citizens have been ahead at the break in six of their last seven matches and they are yet to concede a first half goal in the Premier League in 2026.

Antoine Semenyo anytime goalscorer

Semenyo has eased into life at City following his January move from Bournemouth, scoring five goals in just nine appearances.

Joelinton to be shown a card

The fiery Brazilian returned from the bench in Wednesday's win at Qarabag and he has collected eight cards in 16 meetings against City.

Pays out at 8-1 with bet365

Key stats for Manchester City vs Newcastle

♦ Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier League home games against Newcastle, winning each of the last 16

♦ The Citizens have won their last six Premier League home games against Newcastle without conceding

♦ The Magpies have won only three of their 13 away league fixtures this season

♦ The visitors are winless in ten matches on the road against top half teams

♦ Seven of City's last eight wins over Newcastle at home have been by at least a two-goal margin

Manchester City vs Newcastle betting odds

Sign up with Betfair to bet on Manchester City vs Newcastle in the Premier League. Here are the latest odds for Saturday's match.

Market Odds Manchester City 4-9 Newcastle 9-2 Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Manchester City vs Newcastle team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester City

Josko Gvardiol, Jeremy Doku and Mateo Kovacic remain sidelined with injuries but Savinho is available.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O'Reilly; Silva, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland.

Subs: Stones, Khusanov, Gonzalez, Foden, Marmoush, Reijnders, Lewis, Savinho.

Newcastle

Bruno Guimaraes, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar and Emil Krafth are definitely out. Sven Botman should be involved but this match comes too soon for Lewis Miley and Yoane Wissa.

Predicted line-up (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Burn, Hall; Ramsey, Tonali, Joelinton; J Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon.

Subs: Willock, Barnes, Elanga, Osula, Neave, A Murphy, Shahar, Botman.

FAQs for Manchester City vs Newcastle

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle in the Premier League?

Manchester City vs Newcastle takes place on Saturday, February 21 and kicks off at 8pm GMT.

Where is Manchester City vs Newcastle being played?

The venue for the game is the Etihad, Manchester.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Newcastle ?

TNT Sports 1 is showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Manchester City vs Newcastle ?

Manchester City are 4-9 to win, Newcastle are a 9-2 chance, and the draw is 15-4.

