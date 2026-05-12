Manchester City vs Crystal Palace predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Manchester City vs Crystal Palace kick-off, date & TV info

Date Wednesday, May 13

Kick-off 8pm

Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City host Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Wednesday and Pep Guardiola's men cannot afford a slip-up in the title race.

City trail leaders Arsenal by five points with one game in hand and they are hot favourites to defeat Conference League finalists Palace at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City to win & both teams to score

2pts 9-5 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Daniel Munoz to be shown a card

9-4 Hills

Longshot

Ismaila Sarr to score at any time

5-1 bet365

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace preview

This time last year, Manchester City and Crystal Palace were preparing to meet in the FA Cup final and City will be back at Wembley on Saturday to face Chelsea.

Before then, though, Pep Guardiola's men must beat Palace in the Premier League to keep up the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

VAR's decision to rule out West Ham's late 'equaliser' against the Gunners on Sunday was a bitter blow for City as well as for the relegation-threatened Hammers.

The Citizens were 4-6 for the title after defeating Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium on April 19 but last week's 3-3 draw at Everton put Mikel Arteta's men back in the driving seat.

City are out to 9-2 for the league despite Saturday's impressive 3-0 home victory over European hopefuls Brentford.

The FA Cup final may be a factor in Pep's team selection against Palace so Rodri, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol are unlikely to be rushed back after recent injuries.

There is no need for multi-tasking from Eagles boss Oliver Glasner, however. The weekend results ended any slender chance that Palace could be relegated and their sole focus is on the Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano.

Glasner led Palace to a famous 1-0 FA Cup triumph over City last season but his side are as big as 13-1 for victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Those odds reflect the contrasting levels of motivation for City and Palace, who have picked up seven of their 11 league wins on the road this term.

The Eagles lost 3-1 at Liverpool and 3-0 at Bournemouth in their last two away fixtures but they can get on the scoresheet in a defeat at City.

Star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta came off the bench on Sunday to score their second equaliser against Everton, who exposed City's defensive frailties in the 3-3 draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Munoz may struggle against City wingers

City left-winger Jeremy Doku is finishing the season in scorching form, scoring five times in his last six games, and that spells trouble for Palace wing-back Daniel Munoz.

The Colombia international has picked up five yellow cards away from home in the league this term and he was also cautioned in last month's home fixture against West Ham.

Back Sarr to star for Eagles

Ismaila Sarr has lit up Palace's run to the Conference League final, scoring seven times in eight starts, and he is also having a prolific league campaign.

Sarr has scored 13 goals in his last 22 appearances for Palace and Senegal and he looks overpriced to add to his tally at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Crystal Palace Bet Builder

Both teams to score

There have been goals at both ends in seven of Crystal Palace's last eight away games and they can land a blow on Manchester City's defence at the Etihad Stadium.

Over 1.5 first-half goals

Five of Palace's last seven matches featured at least two first-half goals and title-chasing City will be aiming to blast out of the blocks.

Ismaila Sarr to have one or more shots on target

The Eagles star scored his 20th goal of the club season against Everton last weekend and had two shots on target in last month's defeat at Liverpool.

Pays out at 11-2 with bet365

Key stats for Man City vs Crystal Palace

♦ Manchester City have won seven of their last eight league and cup matches

♦ Six of City's 13 Premier League home victories this term were by a 3-0 margin

♦ The Citizens have won five of their last eight games to nil

♦ Only one of Crystal Palace's 11 league wins featured over 3.5 goals

♦ Both teams scored in ten of Palace's last 12 away games in all competitions

Man City vs Crystal Palace betting odds

Sign up with Sky Bet to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Man City 1-6 Crystal Palace 11-1 Draw 6-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Man City vs Crystal Palace team news and predicted line-ups

Man City

Centre-back Abdukodir Khusanov will be assessed after missing the win over Brentford. Rodri may not be rushed back to action while defenders Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias have returned to training.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Gonzalez, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Ake, Foden, Marmoush, Reijnders, Savinho, Dias, Ait-Nouri

Crystal Palace

Borna Sosa, Evann Guessand and Cheick Doucoure face fitness tests. Striker Eddie Nketiah is Palace's only confirmed absentee.

Predicted line-up (3-4-2-1): Henderson; Richards, Lacroix, Canvot; Munoz, Lerma, Wharton, Mitchell; Sarr, Pino; Mateta

Subs: Larsen, Johnson, Guessand, Hughes, Riad, Kamada, Devenny

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FAQs

When is Man City vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League?

Man City vs Crystal Palace takes place on Wednesday, May 13 and kicks off at 8pm BST.

Where is Man City vs Crystal Palace being played?

The venue for the game is the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Where can I watch Man City vs Crystal Palace?

Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Man City vs Crystal Palace?

Man City are 1-6 to win, Crystal Palace are an 11-1 chance and the draw is 6-1 with Sky Bet.

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