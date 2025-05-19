Manchester City vs Bournemouth predictions, betting tips and odds: Cherries can pick up at least a point

Where to watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth

You can watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth in the Premier League at 8pm on Tuesday, May 20, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth prediction & best bet

Bournemouth or draw double chance

1pt 13-8 Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester City vs Bournemouth odds

Here are the latest odds ahead of Manchester City vs Bournemouth in the Premier League

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth predictions

Manchester City were bitterly disappointed their FA Cup final defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday and their low morale could hinder their chances of defeating Bournemouth in a key Premier League encounter on Tuesday.

Several City players will probably be glad to see the back of a campaign which has fallen far short of expectations.

However, Pep Guardiola's side have two more important assignments ahead of them as they compete with four other Premier League teams for the final three Champions League qualification slots.

Guardiola referenced the Bournemouth fixture as the reason behind refusing to taking a risk with the fitness of midfielder Mateo Kovacic in the cup final.

While the 54-year-old may have been thinking of the Cherries match long before the weekend, some of his players had only Wembley on their minds and may find it tough to deal with the short turnaround.

City played some good football under the famous arch and were entitled to feel unfortunate after having a penalty saved and winning the shot count 23-7.

However, they always looked vulnerable to swift counter-attacks and were unable to deal with the sweeping move which led to Eberechi Eze's match-winning goal.

Similar problems could arise against Bournemouth, who also have pace to burn in attacking areas.

The Cherries slipped into the bottom half after the weekend results but still have plenty to play for in the final throes of the campaign.

Andoni Iraola's side could still finish in eighth place, which would come with the prize of European football if Chelsea slip to seventh and win next week's Conference League final against Real Betis.

Bournemouth's chance of a top-eight spot diminished when they lost 1-0 at home to Aston Villa in their latest league encounter, but they have had plenty of time to get over that disappointment and will cross the white line in Manchester with the aim of securing a positive result against a heavyweight opponent.

The south-coast side have already done the double over second-placed Arsenal and taken four points against third-placed Newcastle. They now have the opportunity to complete back-to-back league wins over City after a 2-1 home win in early November.

Bournemouth's impressive away record features only four Premier League defeats. They have lost just once on their travels in 2025 and can avoid defeat against City, leaving their hosts facing the prospect of a nerve-jangling end to the campaign.

Key stat

Bournemouth have lost only one of their last 13 away games

Manchester City vs Bournemouth team news

Manchester City

Rodri (knee), Oscar Bobb and John Stones (both thigh) and Nathan Ake (ankle) missed the FA Cup final through injury. Mateo Kovacic (knock) wasn't risked but could be back in contention.

Bournemouth

Alex Scott (fractured jaw) has joined Enes Unal (knee), Ryan Christie, Dango Ouattara (both groin) and Luis Sinisterra (thigh) on the sidelines.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth predicted line-ups

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O'Reilly; Silva, Kovacic; Savinho, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland.

Subs: Akanji, Marmoush, Doku, Echeverri, Gonzalez, Grealish, Gundogan.

Bournemouth (4-2-3-1): Kepa; Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Adams, Cook; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilison.

Subs: Senesi, Araujo, Brooks, Jebbison, Hill, Soler, Winterburn.

Manchester City vs Bournemouth Bet Builder player stats



Manchester City Bournemouth Star man Erling Haaland Justin Kluivert Top goalscorer Erling Haaland (21) Justin Kluivert (12) Penalty taker Erling Haaland Justin Kluivert Most assists Savinho (8) Justin Kluivert (6) Most shots Erling Haaland (103) Antoine Semenyo (120) Most shots on target Erling Haaland (58) Antoine Semenyo (39) Most cards Bernardo Silva (7) Antoine Semenyo/Dean Huijsen (9) Aerial threat Ruben Dias Dean Huijsen Scroll >>> table to view

Stats refer to league games only; does not include unavailable players

Manchester City vs Bournemouth b et builder predictions

Over 2.5 goals

Manchester City faced defence-minded opponents in he FA Cup final but could be involved in a more open game against Bournemouth with plenty of goals on the cards.

Antoine Semenyo to score at any time

Antoine Semenyo opened the scoring for Bournemouth in the reverse fixture and looks overpriced to find the net at the Etihad.

Lewis Cook to be carded

Lewis Cook is expected to play in a slightly deeper midfield role and that will increase his chances of being cautioned.

Pays out at 23-1 with Paddy Power

Read more . . .

