Manchester City v West Ham predictions and odds: City hotshots should claim another entertaining win
Free football tips, best bets and analysis for Manchester City v West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday
Best bet
Manchester City to win & both teams to score
3pts 17-10 general
Manchester City v West Ham odds
Manchester City 1-5
West Ham 14-1
Draw 13-2
Manchester City v West Ham team news
Manchester City
Nathan Ake is back in training but Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt after missing the weekend win at Fulham.
West Ham
Gianluca Scamacca and Kurt Zouma are likely to be the Hammers' only injury absentees
Manchester City v West Ham predictions
West Ham's 4-3 defeat at Crystal Palace on Saturday was the opening act of a highly entertaining weekend of Premier League action and the Hammers' defensive display at Selhurst Park does not bode well for their chances of upsetting Manchester City.
The Citizens had to work hard for Sunday's 2-1 win at Fulham on Sunday and that result took them top of the Premier League, still with a game in hand on Arsenal.
Despite the Cottagers' resistance, City finished the contest with nine shots on target to their hosts' one and they are just 1-5 to see off the Hammers and extend their scintillating run of form to 14 wins in 15 matches.
Clean sheets have been thin on the ground for Pep Guardiola's men, whose last five league fixtures have all rewarded backers of City to win and both teams to score.
That bet looks a tempting price again given that West Ham's attacking unit is more convincing than their defence, who could be in for a tough night judging by City's most recent home game against Arsenal.
Guardiola's side were outstanding against their title rivals, so much so that the 4-1 scoreline flattered the Gunners, who had lost only three of their previous 32 league matches this season.
Erling Haaland scored the final goal of the game in the 95th minute, with his fifth shot on target, and the Norwegian phenomenon took his tally for the season to 50 in all competitions with an early penalty at Fulham.
However, Haaland is far from the only threat to West Ham's rearguard, especially if Kevin De Bruyne is fit to return to the starting 11 after missing the clash at Craven Cottage.
Julian Alvarez scored a brilliant winner at Fulham, Jack Grealish is having his most consistent spell since joining the club, and Riyad Mahrez scored a hat-trick in the FA Cup semi-final win over Sheffield United.
But West Ham also have in-form goal threats, having eased their relegation concerns with vital April wins over Southampton, Fulham and Bournemouth, who were thumped 4-0 on the south coast.
They came from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Arsenal on April 16, thrashed Gent 4-1 to seal a place in the Europa Conference League semi-finals, and gave Liverpool a decent game in last week's 2-1 home defeat.
The high-scoring defeat at Palace means they have scored 14 goals in their last five matches in all competitions and they are capable of landing a blow on the City defence.
However, the hosts have hammered Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in recent weeks and the 14-1 Hammers are unlikely to dent their title charge.
Key stat
Eight of Manchester City's last 11 Premier League games have been victories in which both teams scored
Probable teams
Manchester City (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Akanji; Stones, Rodri; Mahrez, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Grealish; Haaland
Subs: Silva, Gundogan, Lewis, Laporte, Foden, Phillips, Gomez
West Ham (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Ogbonna, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma; Antonio
Subs: Emerson, Fornals, Kehrer, Downes, Lanzini, Ings, Cornet
Inside info
Manchester City
Penalty taker Erling Haaland/Riyad Mahrez
Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne
Set-piece aerial threat John Stones
Card magnet Rodri
West Ham
Penalty taker Said Benrahma
Assist ace Said Benrahma
Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek
Card magnet Declan Rice
