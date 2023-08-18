Manchester City v Newcastle predictions, betting odds and bet builder tips: Magpies can muster at least a point

Where to watch Manchester City v Newcastle

TNT Sport 1, 8pm Saturday

Best bet

Newcastle or draw double chance

1pt 6-5 Betfair, Power

Manchester City v Newcastle odds

Manchester City 7-10

Newcastle 4-1

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Newcastle team news

Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne is facing months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury while Bernardo Silva missed Wednesday's penalty shootout success over Sevilla through illness.

Newcastle

Emil Krafth, Joe Willock and Javi Manquillo remain unavailable.

Manchester City v Newcastle predictions

Manchester City picked up another trophy on Wednesday after securing a penalty shootout success over Sevilla in the European Super Cup but their week could end on a sour note against Newcastle at the Etihad.

There were joyous celebrations after City's midweek triumph which delivered a fourth piece of major silverware in the space of three months.

But Pep Guardiola had some bad news in the build up to the game on hearing that Kevin De Bruyne will be facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

De Bruyne was named in the starting line-up for last Friday's 3-0 victory at Burnley but lasted just 22 minutes and it has since been confirmed that he suffered a serious hamstring injury.

It was a recurrence of the injury which curtailed the Belgian's involvement in last season's Champions League final and threatens to cast a huge shadow over City's campaign.

De Bruyne's value to the team can been seen in the numbers.

He topped the assist charts in the Premier League and the Champions League last season with tallies of 16 and six and has been one of City's outstanding players in his eight years with the club.

City have plenty of other good players but Guardiola did not try to sugar-coat what is clearly a major blow.

City coped without De Bruyne for the remaining minutes against Burnley and did enough against Sevilla, but they face a sterner challenge against Newcastle, who arrive in Manchester with the aim of announcing themselves as genuine title contenders.

Newcastle are building in a methodical manner and Eddie Howe is understandably reluctant to allow his players to get too far ahead of themselves.

However, they were big improvers last season, climbing from 11th to fourth, and if they were to make further strides forward, they might not be too far away from the title conversation.

Newcastle got off to a superb start with their ruthless 5-1 demolition of Aston Villa which featured so many positives.

Alexander Isak justified his selection ahead of Callum Wilson with two goals and new signing Sandro Tonali took just six minutes to score his first goal for the club.

The midfield trio of Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton provided a heady mix of power, energy and skill and they could be a key factor in driving the Magpies to another lofty league finish.

It is too early to predict how high Newcastle can go but they look in great shape for the trip to Manchester and appeal at odds against to take at least a point back to Tyneside.

Key stat

Newcastle have avoided defeat in six of their last seven away games

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega. Grealish, Lewis, Akanji, Palmer, Phillips, Stones, Gomez, Laporte.

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes; Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dubravka, Anderson, Longstaff, Murphy, Wilson, Barnes, Livramento, Lascelles, Targett.

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Erling Haaland

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Newcastle

Star man Alexander Isak

Top scorer Alexander Isak

Penalty taker Alexander Isak

Card magnet Joelinton

Assist ace Kieran Trippier

Set-piece aerial threat Dan Burn

Manchester City v Newcastle b et builder predictions

Newcastle or draw double chance

Newcastle got off to a flyer by defeating Aston Villa 5-1 and they can add at least another point against Manchester City, who must get used to long period of time without star man Kevin De Bruyne.

Under 2.5 goals

Manchester City and Newcastle shared the joint-best defensive records last season and their Etihad encounter could be a tight affair.

Joelinton to be shown a card

The tough-tackling midfielder was carded 12 times in the Premier League last term and he look a likely candidate to enter referee Robert Jones's notebook.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

