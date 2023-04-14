Manchester City v Leicester predictions and odds: Rampant champions should rack up the goals

Where to watch Manchester City v Leicester

Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday

Best bets

Manchester City to win & over 3.5 goals

3pts 21-20 BoyleSports

Timothy Castagne to be shown a card

1pt 5-1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power

Manchester City v Leicester odds

Manchester City 2-13

Leicester 18-1

Draw 17-2

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Leicester team news

Manchester City

Phil Foden, who is recovering from appendix surgery, is the Citizens' only absentee.

Leicester

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall returns from suspension and Youri Tielemans could also feature. Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira have joined full-backs James Justin and Ryan Bertrand on the sidelines.

Manchester City v Leicester predictions

After putting seven goals past RB Leipzig, six past Burnley, four past Liverpool and Southampton, and thumping Bayern Munich 3-0 in Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg, Manchester City should continue on their merry way against Premier League strugglers Leicester.

The Citizens had to work hard for a 1-0 win at Leicester in September's reverse fixture but that was during a run of four victories to nil in five league games for the Foxes.

Their recovery from a woeful start to the campaign was halted by the World Cup break although few would have expected to see them in the relegation zone in mid-April.

Just one point from eight matches, including defeats to survival rivals Southampton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, signalled the end of Brendan Rodgers' reign at the King Power Stadium and his interim successor Dean Smith faces the toughest possible start against the rampant champions.

Smith may well have an eye on the fixtures following Saturday's trip to Manchester as games against Wolves, Leeds, Everton and Fulham offer Leicester more realistic chances to pick up points.

Last term's visit to the Etihad ended in a 6-3 defeat although they won there the previous season, claiming a 5-2 victory thanks to a Jamie Vardy hat-trick and goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

The three scorers that day are still in a squad who surely have enough attacking talent to drag themselves out of trouble but Smith must be concerned by Leicester's most recent away performance at Crystal Palace, who racked up 31 attempts in a 2-1 win.

The Foxes permitted a further 19 shots at Daniel Iverson's goal last weekend, losing 1-0 at home to a Bournemouth side averaging less than one goal per game this season.

Those stats do not bode well for the clash with Manchester City, whose last ten league results have included six wins featuring over 3.5 goals.

They have won nine of their last ten home matches in all competitions by at least a two-goal margin and the exception was a cagey 1-0 FA Cup success against title rivals Arsenal.

Leicester carry a decent goal threat with Maddison, Vardy and former City striker Kelechi Iheanacho among their attacking options, but Pep Guardiola's men are in relentless form and a home win featuring over 3.5 goals looks a solid bet.

Jack Grealish had another fine game on the left flank in City's win over Bayern. Always a magnet for fouls, Grealish could cause problems for Leicester's Timothy Castagne, who has been booked in three of his last ten appearances at right-back and is a tempting 5-1 to be shown a card.

Key stat

Manchester City have won their last ten home games in all competitions, nine by at least a two-goal margin

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake; Rodri, Gundogan; Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland

Subs: Walker, Alvarez, Mahrez, Palmer, Laporte, Phillips, Lewis

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Castagne, Amartey, Faes, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Soumare; Tete, Maddison, Dewsbury-Hall; Vardy

Subs: Evans, Souttar, Iheanacho, Daka, Tielemans, Mendy, Thomas

Inside info

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Leicester

Penalty taker Jamie Vardy/Youri Tielemans

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Souttar

Card magnet James Maddison

