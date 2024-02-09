Manchester City v Everton predictions, odds and betting tips + get £40 free bets from BetMGM

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Where to watch Manchester City v Everton

You can watch Manchester City v Everton in the Premier League at 12.30pm on Saturday, February 10, live on TNT Sports 1.

Match prediction & best bet

Manchester City & over 2.5 goals

2pts 8-13 BoyleSports, Coral, Ladbrokes

Manchester City v Everton odds

Manchester City 1-5

Everton 15-1

Draw 7-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester City v Everton team news

Manchester City

No fresh injuries have been reported so Pep Guardiola should have a fully fit squad to select from.

Everton

Arnaut Danjuma (ankle), Dele Alli (groin) and Andre Gomes (calf) are unavailable and Abdoulaye Doucoure (thigh) and Amadou Onana (knee) are doubts.

Manchester City v Everton predictions

Manchester City have not been top of the Premier League since November but they can take over at the summit for at least a couple of hours by defeating Everton at the Etihad.

Every club in the Premier League would be underdogs for an away match against City, and Everton are available at double-figure odds to register their first win at the venue since a 2-1 triumph in December 2010.

City have won 12 of the last 13 meetings between the teams although the exception came last season when Demerai Gray's 64th-minute leveller was enough to secure the Toffees a 1-1 draw.

Sean Dyche would gratefully accept a similar result but his team will be up against a full strength City side on a nine-game winning streak.

City have stayed in the title race despite having to negotiate large chunks of the season without Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Neither was able to contribute to City's success at the Club World Cup but both could have a massive influence over the next few months as Pep Guardiola's side go in search of another multiple trophy haul.

Haaland was restored to the starting line-up for Monday's 3-1 success at Brentford and was clearly short of full-match sharpness.

However, he is sure to be better for the run-out and can look forward to some excellent service from De Bruyne, who completed his first full game of the season in west London.

Everton will be mindful of keeping a close eye on Haaland and De Bruyne, but there is a danger of overlooking City's other substantial threats.

Phil Foden took his Premier League goal tally to eight with a hat-trick against Brentford and Julian Alvarez is in form having netted seven goals in his last eight appearances.

Everton will try to be focused and determined as they strive to stay in the game for as long as possible and they can certainly take some positives out of last Saturday's 2-2 draw at home to Tottenham when they twice came from behind to secure a deserved share of the spoils.

The Toffees had a clear strategy against Tottenham, pressing high and wasting no time in flinging crosses into the penalty area, but similar tactics are unlikely to gain any traction against City, who are arguably the best team in the world at playing around and through the opposition.

A low block and a counter-attacking approach is Everton's only realistic option but they could be in for a really difficult afternoon and may struggle to avoid a convincing defeat.

Key stat

Manchester City have won their last nine games and seven of them have featured at least three goals

Probable teams

Manchester City (4-1-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri; Silva, De Bruyne, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Doku, Kovacic, Stones, Grealish, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis.

Everton (4-4-1-1): Pickford; Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Young, Gueye, Garner, McNeil; Harrison; Calvert-Lewin.

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Beto, Coleman, Chermiti, Dobbin, Doucoure, Onana.

Inside info

Manchester City

Star man Kevin De Bruyne

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Kevin De Bruyne

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Everton

Star man Jarrad Branthwaite

Top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin/Jack Harrison

Penalty taker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Card magnet Jarrad Branthwaite

Assist ace Dwight McNeil

Set-piece aerial threat James Tarkowski

Manchester City v Everton b et builder predictions

Manchester City to win

City have reeled off nine straight wins since heading off to the Club World Cup and they should have no problem adding another three points.

Erling Haaland to score the first goal

The Norwegian blew off a few cobwebs at Brentford on Monday and is likely to pose a much bigger threat against the Toffees.

Ben Godfrey to be carded

The 26-year-old defender has been booked in his last two matches and will have his hands full with Phil Foden, who is expected to operate down his side.

Pays out at 12-1 with Paddy Power

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.