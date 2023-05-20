Manchester City v Chelsea predictions and odds: Blues won't spoil City's celebrations

Where to watch Manchester City v Chelsea

Sky Sports Main Event, 4pm Sunday

Manchester City v Chelsea team news

Manchester City

Pep Guardiola is likely to rotate his side from the win over Real Madrid and has a near fully-fit squad to choose from with Nathan Ake the only injury doubt.

Chelsea

Kalidou Koulibaly, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante are major doubts, while Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount and Marc Cucurella are out.

Manchester City v Chelsea predictions

The champagne is on ice and the fireworks are primed at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City get ready to celebrate a fifth Premier League title in six years on Sunday.

The pieces are all slotting into place for Pep Guardiola’s men to pull off the treble and all they need to do to complete the first part of the puzzle is beat a shambolic Chelsea side.

Wednesday’s remarkable 4-0 rout of Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final second leg suggests the Citizens should have few issues rolling over a Blues team they have already beaten three times this season.

But following up on an exceptional performance like City’s midweek showing isn’t always easy and punters hoping for another masterclass from Guardiola’s all-stars may need to slightly rein in their expectations.

The result looks beyond question. City have been an unstoppable force for several months now, recording 11 straight league wins to overhaul Arsenal in the Premier League standings, while they’ve won their last 15 games at the Etihad in all competitions.

And should Guardiola shuffle his pack, as expected, the teams he sends out should still be too hot for Chelsea to handle given a City side missing Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne crushed the Blues 4-0 in the FA Cup third round in January.

City have been comfortable winners to nil in all three meetings with Chelsea, who have gone five games without a goal against the Citizens since beating them 1-0 in the 2021 Champions League final.

Once rivals for European silverware, the two sides have drastically drifted apart since then, accurately demonstrated by quotes of 11-1 about an away win, and incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has a lot of work to do before the Blues can begin to think about challenging City again.

A win at Bournemouth and a 2-2 home draw with Nottingham Forest in the last two weeks is the best form the Blues have shown under interim boss Frank Lampard, and those are hardly results to raise expectations.

When they've faced higher-calibre opposition, Chelsea have been found wanting, failing to win any of the last 14 (L10, D4) league games against teams higher in the table.

It would be only natural if Raheem Sterling, once a City stalwart, were to question his switch to Chelsea last summer and it’s unlikely to be a happy return for him as part of an injury-hit Chelsea team.

City are averaging more than three goals per game at home in the league, so even if the Blues return to the goal-shy ways that saw them fail to score in four of Lampard’s first five games in charge, there’s a strong chance over 2.5 goals will still land.

City’s private title party should go off without a hitch because if you are to have gatecrashers, Chelsea may be the perfect uninvited guests, who are liable to keep quiet and not disrupt the celebrations.

Key stat

Over 2.5 goals has landed in 15 of Man City's 16 home league wins this season.

Probable teams

Manchester City (3-4-2-1): Ederson; Lewis, Dias, Laporte; Mahrez, Stones, Rodri, Silva; Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

Subs: Palmer, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Akanji, De Bruyne, Phillips

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa, Chalobah, Silva, Fofana, Hall; Fernandez, Gallagher, Loftus-Cheek; Madueke, Havertz, Sterling

Subs: Azpilicueta, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Ziyech, Pulisic, Aubameyang, Felix

Inside info

Manchester City

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Assist ace Riyad Mahrez

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Card magnet Rodri

Chelsea

Penalty taker Kai Havertz

Assist ace Raheem Sterling

Set-piece aerial threat Thiago Silva

Card magnet Conor Gallagher

