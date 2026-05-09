Manchester City vs Brentford predictions, team news, betting tips, odds and Bet Builder

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Manchester City vs Brentford kick-off, date & TV info

Date Saturday, May 9

Kick-off 5.30pm

Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

Manchester City's pursuit of Arsenal in the Premier League title race was dealt a significant blow by Monday's 3-3 draw away at Everton and they will be keen to get back on the winning trail against Brentford at the Etihad.

The Citizens are hanging in there but may now require four wins from their final four games to have any chance of being crowned champions and Brentford, still in the hunt for European qualification next season, will be out to end all hope.

Manchester City vs Brentford betting tips & predictions

Best bet

Manchester City to win & over 2.5 goals

3pts 8-11 Coral, Ladbrokes

Best player bet

Rayan Cherki over 1.5 shots on target

5-2 bet365

Longshot

Abdukodir Khusanov to be shown a card

9-2 Coral, Ladbrokes

Manchester City vs Brentford preview

Manchester City blinked first in the Premier League title run-in and Monday’s 3-3 draw away at Everton handed the advantage over to Arsenal, but Pep Guardiola’s side can respond in the style of champions with a big home victory over Brentford.

It could have been worse as City trailed 3-1 before Erling Haaland halved the deficit on 83 minutes then Jeremy Doku struck a stunning equaliser deep into stoppage time.

A point is better than none given the equation - Arsenal are five points clear having played a game more - and four wins from their final four outings may now be what the Citizens need.

City will still be relying on Arsenal to slip up in one of their last three fixtures and an inferior goal difference means that Guardiola’s side have no choice but to go for broke.

The Citizens can be forgiven that draw at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, which extended their unbeaten run in the league to 12 games, and their tally of 25 points collected during that period is more than any other team.

City have also won the EFL Cup at Arsenal’s expense and booked their place in the FA Cup final during a dominant spell, so another setback is difficult to envisage at the Etihad.

Brentford sit seventh and remain in the thick of the battle for European qualification after last weekend’s 3-0 success at home to West Ham.

However, that snapped a six-game winless run in the league for the Bees and this is their second away game in a row in Manchester after they endured a 2-1 loss to United at Old Trafford.

City haven't always let the shackles off this season but now seems the time to roll the dice and the six-goal thriller against Everton shows that they can’t rely solely on their defence when experienced heads Ruben Dias and Rodri are missing.

The hosts also conceded in a 2-1 win over Southampton in the FA Cup final and they have kept only one clean sheet in their last five matches at the Etihad, which will provide Brentford with hope on the counter-attack.

In 22-goal striker Igor Thiago, the Bees have an influential focal point to their attack and City may need to clock up goals to see off the challenge, while also giving their goal difference the necessary boost.

Cheeky Cherki can strut his stuff

Rayan Cherki has won a host of admirers as Manchester City’s on-field entertainer but that hasn’t taken away from his end product and he could have a key role to play against Brentford.

Cherki has racked up 15 shots across his last three Premier League appearances and has forced a shot on target in each of his last five top-flight matches. The flairy Frenchman should have plenty to say and City are expected to rack up chances.

Khusanov could lose his cool

Injuries to Dias and Josko Gvardiol have allowed Abdukodir Khusanov to lock down one of City’s centre-back spots but he is a fiery character and Thiago’s physical attributes will test his patience.

Khusanov came to blows with Everton defender James Tarkowski on Monday evening and may have been fortunate to escape a booking. However, he was carded in City’s 2-0 win at home to Brentford in the EFL Cup in December and he still lacks experience.

Manchester City vs Brentford Bet Builder

Erling Haaland anytime goalscorer

Haaland took his tally to 49 goals in 55 appearances for club and country against Everton and he scored he only goal in October's reverse fixture, while also bagging a brace at home to the Bees last season.

Jeremy Doku to have one or more shots on target

The Belgian winger struck twice in Monday's 3-3 draw with Everton, making it four goals in his last five appearances, and with confidence high he should be looking to shoot on sight.

Igor Thiago to commit two or more fouls

The Brentford striker is known for his goalscoring exploits but he has committed 64 fouls in 34 league starts and will spend a lot of time out of possession.

Pays out at 15-4 with bet365

Key stats for Manchester City vs Brentford

♦ Manchester City are unbeaten in 12 Premier League fixtures

♦ City have won ten of their last 12 home matches

♦ Brentford have lost three of their four Premier League away games against Manchester City

♦ The Citizens have only kept one clean sheet in their last six home fixtures

♦ The Bees have scored in five of their last seven assignments

Manchester City vs Brentford betting odds

Sign up with bet365 to bet on this match. Here are the latest odds:

Market Odds Manchester City 4-11 Brentford 6-1 Draw 19-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Want more top football betting advice? Make sure you take a look at Racing Post Sport's tips for more of the latest picks from our experts.

Manchester City vs Brentford team news and predicted line-ups

Manchester City

Rodri is nearing a return but this match may come too soon and centre-backs Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol have been ruled out.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O’Reilly; Nico, Silva; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

Subs: Ake, Stones, Ait-Nouri, Foden, Kovacic, Marmoush, Savinho, Reijnders.

Brentford

Antoni Milambo, Rico Henry and Fabio Carvalho remain unavailable but Jordan Henderson will be involved.

Predicted line-up (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Yarmolyuk; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago.

Subs: Hickey, Ajer, Dasilva, Pinnock, Janelt, Nelson, Pinnock, Henderson.

Read more:

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Football accumulator tips for Saturday, May 9: Back our acca at 9-1

FAQs

When is Manchester City vs Brentford in the Premier League?

Manchester City vs Brentford takes place on Saturday, May 9, and kicks off at 5.30pm BST.

Where is Manchester City vs Brentford being played?

The venue for the game is the Etihad, Manchester.

Where can I watch Manchester City vs Brentford?

Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League are showing the game live in the UK.

What is the match betting for Manchester City vs Brentford?

Manchester City are 4-11 to win, Brentford are a 6-1 chance and the draw is 19-4 with bet365.

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