Man Utd v Chelsea Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips: Chelsea forwards should enjoy Old Trafford trip

Where to watch Manchester United v Chelsea

You can watch Manchester United v Chelsea in the Premier League on Wednesday December 6, live on Amazon Prime Video at 8.15pm

Match prediction & best bet

Over 1.5 Chelsea goals

3pts 11-10 Betfair

Manchester United v Chelsea odds

Manchester United19-10

Chelsea 29-20

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Manchester United v Chelsea team news

Man Utd

The Red Devils are set to be missing the injured Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Amad Diallo while Jadon Sancho is still out of favour. Mason Mount is back in training after a calf injury but may not be involved against his former club.

Chelsea

Conor Gallagher is suspended after his red card against Brighton but Reece James and Marc Cucurella return from their bans. Cole Palmer should overcome a knock but Malo Gusto, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana and Carney Chukwuemeka remain sidelined.

Manchester United v Chelsea predictions

Manchester United chose to appoint Erik ten Hag rather than Mauricio Pochettino as their manager in May 2022 but Pochettino's Chelsea are favourites for their Premier League clash with Ten Hag's Red Devils at Old Trafford.

While Ten Hag pipped Poch to the United post 18 months ago, he has had little to celebrate during a 2023-24 campaign marred by poor results, injuries and tetchy relations with players and journalists.

The hosts have had a miserable week, blowing 2-0 and 3-1 leads on their Champions League trip to Galatasaray before a 1-0 league defeat at Newcastle on Saturday.

The dropped points in Turkey left United bottom of Group A with just a home game against Bayern Munich to come – a frightening prospect for a defence who have conceded 14 goals in their first five European matches.

And the Red Devils were flattered by their 1-0 loss at St James' Park, where a massively depleted Newcastle side racked up 22 attempts at goal despite their gruelling midweek trip to Paris St-Germain.

United finished third in the Premier League in Ten Hag's first season in charge but that achievement now appears to have owed more to the struggles of Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea than to the Red Devils' own qualities.

This season, they have lost all five of their matches against teams in the top eight – Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Newcastle and Brighton – and their defence of the EFL Cup ended last month with a 3-0 home defeat to Eddie Howe's Magpies.

United have hardly been turning on the style against weaker opponents, either. Seven of their eight wins, all against bottom-half clubs, were by a one-goal margin and they are understandably weak in the market for the clash with Chelsea.

Like Ten Hag, Pochettino's plans have been hampered by injuries and he oversaw defeats to West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa in his new club's first six league matches.

Since the start of October, however, Chelsea's forwards have sharpened up their finishing and they have come through a brutal run of fixtures with credit.

The Blues won 2-0 at Fulham and 4-1 at Burnley in the first week of October before letting slip a 2-0 lead late on to draw 2-2 with Arsenal.

After a 2-0 home defeat to Brentford, Chelsea won 4-1 at nine-man Tottenham and drew 4-4 with champions City.

Defensive deficiencies and ill discipline remain concerns for the Blues. Reece James was sent off in their 4-1 loss at Newcastle and Conor Gallagher was dismissed just before half-time in Saturday's 3-2 home win over Brighton.

Overall, though, Pochettino's prospects appear brighter than Ten Hag's and his men are capable of scoring at least twice at Old Trafford – a bet that, after all the recent drama in Chelsea's games, is preferable to simply backing the away win.

Key stat

Chelsea have scored 20 goals in eight Premier League games since the start of October

Probable teams

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Shaw, Dalot; Amrabat, Mainoo; Rashford, Fernandes, Garnacho; Hojlund

Subs: Martial, Reguilon, McTominay, Antony, Varane, Van de Beek, Lindelof

Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Sanchez; James, Silva, Badiashile, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez; Sterling, Palmer, Mudryk; Jackson

Subs: Disasi, Cucurella, Broja, Maatsen, Gilchrist, Washington, Matos

Inside info

Manchester United

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Rasmus Hojlund

Penalty taker Bruno Fernandes/Marcus Rashford

Card magnet Bruno Fernandes

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Harry Maguire

Chelsea

Star man Enzo Fernandez

Top scorer Nicolas Jackson

Penalty taker Cole Palmer/Enzo Fernandez

Card magnet Nicolas Jackson

Assist ace Cole Palmer

Set-piece aerial threat Benoit Badiashile

Manchester United v Chelsea b et builder predictions

Chelsea to be leading at half-time

Manchester United were behind at the break in five of their seven home league matches this season including the wins over Nottingham Forest and Brentford

Over 2.5 goals

Seven of Chelsea's last ten Premier League away games have featured over 3.5 goals so over 2.5 looks a solid selection at Old Trafford

Nicolas Jackson to be shown a card

The Chelsea striker has been booked seven times in 11 league starts including in last month's clashes with Tottenham and Manchester City

Pays out at 13-1 with Paddy Power

