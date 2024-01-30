Man City v Burnley predictions, odds and betting tips: Expect another comfortable Citizens triumph

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Today's Offers 7 All offers

Exclusive new customer sign up offers

Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Man City v Burnley. You can grab your free bets here .

We’ve included instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Man City v Burnley

You can watch Man City v Burnley in the Premier League at 7.30pm on Wednesday 31 January, live on TNT Sports 3

Match prediction & best bet

Man City -2 goals on handicap

2pts 10-11 Betfair, Paddy Power

You can bet on Man City v Burnley here and get £50 in free bets with Paddy Power

Man City v Burnley odds

Man City 1-10

28-1

Draw 11-1

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City v Burnley team news

Man City

Erling Haaland could be in the squad after recovering from a foot problem, while Ederson and John Stones are fit but Kevin De Bruyne may have to settle for a place on the bench.

Burnley

Charlie Taylor, Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho are all sidelined, while Sander Berge, Jordan Beyer, Hannes Delcroix and Aaron Ramsey are doubts. David Datro Fofana could make his debut after joining on loan from Chelsea.

Man City v Burnley predictions

Manchester City won 12 of their final 14 games to win the Premier League last season and Pep Guardiola's men have once again found their groove heading into the second half of the campaign.

The Citizens are still five points adrift of league leaders Liverpool but have a game in hand over the Reds and can begin to put their foot down in the Premier League title race.

Next up is a visit from Vincent Kompany's Burnley and, if their recent meetings are anything to go by, it should be a comfortable win for the hosts.

The champions cruised to a 3-0 win at Turf Moor in former City defender Kompany's first Premier League game as a manager on the opening day of the season and they should be just as emphatic on their own patch.

City have an exceptional record against the Clarets, having won each of their last 12 matches against them, scoring 43 goals and conceding just once.

And they head into Wednesday's match at the Etihad on a run of seven straight wins in all competitions with the 1-0 win away to Tottenham in the FA Cup last Friday having been a great confidence-booster.

After going five games without winning or even scoring at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, City snapped that streak to progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, in which they will face Luton next month.

But the focus for now is on playing catch-up in the Premier League and they have a great opportunity to do so with the match against Burnley followed by games against further bottom-half teams in Brentford and Everton.

Title rivals Liverpool, meanwhile, face Chelsea and Arsenal in their next two matches and the coming weeks could mark a turning point in the title race.

Kevin De Bruyne has been limited to substitute appearances recently but is edging closer to a start, while Erling Haaland could also be involved against Kompany's side.

The visitors are staring down the barrel of relegation as 15 defeats from 21 matches have left them five points adrift of safety.

There have been few signs that things are getting any better for Burnley, who have posted just one win in their last eight matches in all competitions.

A routine win is likely on the cards for City, who are worth backing -2 goals on the handicap to win by three or more goals.

Key stat

Manchester City have won their last 12 games against Burnley by an aggregate score of 43-1.

Probable teams

Man City (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Kovacic; B Silva, Foden, Doku; Alvarez.

Subs: Stones, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Haaland.

Burnley (4-4-2): Trafford; Vitinho, O'Shea, Ekdal, Al-Dakhil; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Brownhill, Odobert; Amdouni, Foster.

Subs: Cork, Egan-Riley, Rodriguez, Benson, Roberts, Zaroury, Fofana.

Inside info

Man City

Star man Julian Alvarez

Top scorer Julian Alvarez

Penalty taker Julian Alvarez

Card magnet Rodri

Assist ace Jeremy Doku

Set-piece aerial threat Ruben Dias

Burnley

Star man Lyle Foster

Top scorer Lyle Foster

Penalty taker Lyle Foster

Card magnet Josh Cullen

Assist ace Lyle Foster

Set-piece aerial threat Dara O'Shea

Man City v Burnley b et builder predictions

Over 3.5 goals

Man City have struck 43 goals in their last 12 meetings with Burnley and the goals could again fly in at the Etihad.

Phil Foden to make an assist

With Kevin De Bruyne uncertain to start, Phil Foden could be worth a bet to add to his tally of six Premier League assists this season.

Josh Brownhill to commit two or more fouls

Only Sander Berge (23) has committed more fouls in the league than Josh Brownhill (20) this term and he is worth backing to commit at least two against City.

Pays out at 9.5-1 with bet365

Grab a £50 Paddy Power football free bet on Man City v Burnley

We’ve already mentioned that Paddy Power are offering £50 in free bet builder bets when you bet on Man City v Burnley in the Premier League.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab your £50 free bet to place on Man City v Burnley in the Premier League. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Paddy Power through this link and click the Sign Up button on their homepage Create your username and password Place a £10 sportsbook bet on any football market at minimum odds of 2.0 (EVS) Once your qualifying bet has settled you will be awarded a total of £50 in bet builder bets

Paddy Power Premier League betting sign-up offer: terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of this Paddy Power betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

New customers only. Available to residents of UK or Ireland

Open a new account using promo code YSKASB

Deposit a minimum of £10 via cards (Apple Pay deposits excluded)

Place a sports (Fixed odds) bet (minimum stake £10) on any football market, at odds of at least 2.0 (EVS)

Qualifying bet needs to be settled before 23:59 on 01/03/2024

Further T&Cs apply

Click for free bets and betting offers from the Racing Post

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.