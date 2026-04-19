'Arsenal have buckled under pressure while Pep Guardiola, yet again, has got his team peaking at the right time' – Man City assume title favouritism

Manchester City are the new 4-6 favourites to win the Premier League title after Pep Guardiola's men beat Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad in Sunday's battle of the top two.

City still trail the Gunners by three points but they have a game in hand on the Londoners, who at the start of April were 1-14 to end a 22-year wait to win the title.

Rayan Cherki's stunning first-half strike set City on their way with 16 minutes on the clock but Arsenal were level just 107 seconds later after an error from Gianluigi Donnarumma saw the Italian's clearance charged down by Kai Havertz and rebound into the net.

Donnarumma went some way to making amends with a crucial save from Gabriel Martinelli on the hour mark before the woodwork came to City's rescue three minutes later as Eberechi Eze's effort struck the post.

But, as has so often been the case since he arrived in the Premier League, it was Erling Haaland who had the final say with his 23rd goal of the season.

City will overtake Arsenal, who are now 5-4 to finish first, at the top of the table on goal difference should they beat Burnley on Wednesday, a result which could confirm the Clarets' relegation if West Ham avoid defeat at Crystal Palace tonight.

A Morgan Gibbs-White hat-trick helped Nottingham Forest come from a goal down to beat Burnley 4-1 at the City Ground before the title showdown at the Etihad, and the Tricky Trees now have a five-point advantage over 18th-placed Tottenham with five games remaining.

Aston Villa and Liverpool were the big winners in the race for Champions League qualification as both scored stoppage-time winners.

Tammy Abraham salvaged a 4-3 win for Villa over Sunderland, who had fought back from 3-1 down, while Virgil van Dijk scored in the 100th minute to hand Liverpool a 2-1 victory in the first Merseyside derby at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Analysis: 'It feels like the defining moment of the title race'

By James Milton

Manchester City's 2-1 win over Arsenal feels like the defining moment of the Premier League title race – despite the fact that the Gunners are three points clear.

City are red-hot favourites to win their game in hand at Championship-bound Burnley, which would take them top of the table with five matches remaining.

Trips to Everton and Bournemouth and a final-day home fixture against Aston Villa are tougher assignments for the Citizens but can Arsenal keep up the pressure by winning their final five games?

Mikel Arteta's men played well in patches at the Etihad but their goal came from a Gianluigi Donnarumma error. The Gunners' only win in their last six games was a scrappy 1-0 victory in the Champions League quarter-final first leg at Sporting.

Arsenal's last genuinely convincing Premier League performance was the 4-0 win at Leeds on January 31, since when their fellow Champions League semi-finalists have seen little to worry them.

City, in contrast, have beaten the Gunners (twice), Liverpool and Chelsea by an aggregate score of 11-1 in their last four matches.

Sometimes the simplest explanation is the correct one. Arsenal have buckled under pressure while Pep Guardiola, yet again, has got his team peaking at the right time.

The title race is not over but it is hard to argue with City's status as 4-6 favourites.

Market moves

While City usurped Arsenal as favourites for the title, Nottingham Forest are now 9-1 from 9-2 to drop into the Championship following their win over Burnley.

Forest's comeback success was bad news for Tottenham, who are odds-on across the board to be relegated, having been 11-10 immediately following their 2-2 draw with Brighton on Saturday evening.

Van Dijk's late winner in the Merseyside derby has seen Liverpool cut to 10-11 for a top-four finish, with Chelsea pushed out to 66-1 in that market after Aston Villa's dramatic success over Sunderland. The Villans are three points better off than the Reds, who are a further seven ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea.

The top five will qualify for next season's Champions League but sixth spot could come into play should Villa win the Europa League.

Premier League odds

Title winner Best odds Manchester City 4-6 Arsenal 5-4

Relegation Odds Tottenham 4-5 West Ham 13-8 Nottingham Forest 9-1 Leeds 40-1

Odds correct at time of publishing. Burnley and Wolves 1-500 to be relegaed

Punting pointers

A lot is being made about the gaps at the bottom of the table but, to illustrate just how competitive this season has been, just six points separate Chelsea in sixth and Newcastle in 14th.

It's just a single point from tenth-placed Everton to the Stamford Bridge side, who have lost their last four league matches without scoring and have beaten only Wolves, Hull, Villa and Port Vale since the start of February.

The west Londoners head to Brighton on Tuesday evening, host two sides targeting survival in Forest and Spurs, travel to Liverpool and Sunderland before the season is out and have the distraction of an FA Cup semi-final against Leeds this Sunday.

Bet365 go 9-1 that they finish in the bottom half this season, a position they could conceivably occupy by the time they run out at Wembley.

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