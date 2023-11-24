Man City v Liverpool predictions, betting odds & tips: Title rivals can kick off the weekend in style

Sky Bet are offering 40-1 that there will be a shot on target in Man City v Liverpool. New customers can click here to get those odds . We’ve included further instructions on how to claim your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Man City v Liverpool

You can watch Man City v Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday November 25, live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event at 12.30pm

Match prediction & best bets

Over 3.5 goals

3pts 6-5 Sky Bet

Jack Grealish to be shown a card

1pt 15-4 bet365

Man City v Liverpool odds

Man City 7-10

Liverpool 7-2

Draw 16-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Man City v Liverpool team news

Man City

Erling Haaland and Ederson are expected to overcome ankle problems. Matheus Nunes, Mateo Kovacic, Nathan Ake and Sergio Gomez face fitness tests but Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are sidelined.

Liverpool

Alisson, Luis Diaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez will be assessed after their involvement in South American World Cup qualifiers. Ryan Gravenberch, Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and Ibrahima Konate are slight doubts and Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic are out.

Man City v Liverpool predictions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is not a fan of early Saturday kick-offs after international breaks but the Reds' 12.30pm trip to Manchester City should be a treat for Premier League supporters.

Klopp's concerns over the quick turnaround are understandable given that his goalkeeper Alisson and midfielder Alexis Mac Allister were involved in Wednesday's tempestuous World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina in Rio de Janeiro.

Two more Liverpool players, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez, have also been in South America while City forward Julian Alvarez featured in Argentina's 1-0 victory at the Maracana and Erling Haaland is hoping to overcome an ankle injury sustained on Norway duty.

Whatever the personnel, clashes between City and Liverpool tend to deliver entertainment and both sides go into their weekend showdown in fine form.

Champions City are top of the table after 12 rounds of fixtures in 2023-24 and Klopp's men are just one point behind as they aim to rekindle their title rivalry with Pep Guardiola's powerhouses.

Liverpool missed out on Champions League qualification last season but the Reds and the Citizens had both finished in the top two in three of the previous four campaigns.

City thumped their north-west rivals 4-1 in this fixture in April, despite the absence of the injured Haaland, and that game proved to be a significant landmark for both clubs.

Guardiola's men kicked on to overhaul long-time Premier League leaders Arsenal on their way to the treble and Liverpool won seven and drew four of their subsequent 11 league matches.

The Reds' only top-flight loss this season was an acrimonious 2-1 reverse at Tottenham, where they had two players sent off and Joel Matip scored a decisive injury-time own goal.

Hosts City are clear favourites to assert their supremacy over the visitors, who have done most of their best work at Anfield this season, but over 3.5 goals looks a more solid selection.

Guardiola and Klopp would no doubt have preferred more preparation time for such an important fixture and City's last outing before the internationals was a chaotic 4-4 draw at Chelsea.

Before that thriller they had thumped Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad and won 3-0 at Manchester United, racking up ten shots on target, while Liverpool average 18.7 attempts per game in all competitions this season.

As well as April's 4-1 loss, the Reds went down 3-2 at the Etihad in the EFL Cup last term and drew 2-2 in the league in the spring of 2022 and they can contribute to another high-scoring contest.

Jack Grealish is worth backing to be shown a card, having picked up four bookings in just three starts and four substitute appearances in the league this season.

The City and England winger often crosses the disciplinary line in big games and his eight cautions for club and country last term came against Italy (twice), Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal (twice), Fulham and Real Madrid.

Key stat

Nine of the last 11 meetings between these teams have produced over 3.5 goals

Probable teams

Man City (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Silva, Rodri, Foden; Doku, Haaland, Grealish

Subs: Alvarez, Lewis, Phillips, Bobb, Ake, Nunes, Kovacic

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jota, Gakpo

Subs: Nunez, Diaz, Endo, Elliott, Quansah, Jones, Konate

Inside info

Man City

Star man Erling Haaland

Top scorer Erling Haaland

Penalty taker Erling Haaland

Card magnet Jack Grealish

Assist ace Jeremy Doku

Set-piece aerial threat Erling Haaland

Liverpool

Star man Mohamed Salah

Top scorer Mohamed Salah

Penalty taker Mohamed Salah

Card magnet Alexis Mac Allister

Assist ace Mohamed Salah

Set-piece aerial threat Virgil van Dijk

Man City v Liverpool b et builder predictions

A goal to be scored in both halves

There were four goals in each half of Manchester City's 4-4 draw at Chelsea last time out and this has been a winning bet in seven of City's last eight home games against Liverpool

Mohamed Salah to score or assist

The Liverpool star scored in all four of last season's clashes with City and has provided 14 goal contributions in 12 Premier League games this term

Alexis Mac Allister to be shown a card

The midfielder has picked up five yellow cards and one rescinded red in his first 11 league appearances for Liverpool and may not be at his sharpest after Argentina's hard-fought midweek win in Brazil

Price guide: 9-1 with Paddy Power

