Man City vs Arsenal: 'We're not yet at the 'Michael Thomas Anfield 1989' stage – but Devon Loch might get a mention if the Gunners lose at the Etihad'

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Manchester City vs Arsenal kick-off, date & TV info

Date Sunday, April 19

Kick-off 4.30pm

Venue Etihad Stadium, Manchester

Competition Premier League

TV Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event

Here are the best odds for Sunday's match:

Market Odds Manchester City 5-6 Arsenal 100-30 Draw 27-10

Odds correct at time of publishing

Long-time leaders Arsenal feeling the heat

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola warned his players before their Premier League fixture at West Ham on March 15 that "if we drop points, it will be over".

City did drop points, drawing 1-1 at the London Stadium, and yet the title race is far from over.

Indeed, if City win Sunday's showdown with long-time leaders Arsenal then bet365 forecast they would be 8-11 favourites to win the league – from 8-1 after their draw with the Hammers.

Last weekend's results could not have gone any better for the Citizens, who are chasing a seventh title in nine seasons.

They kicked off the round of fixtures as 11-2 shots before Arsenal lost 2-1 at home to Bournemouth and City cruised to a 3-0 victory at Chelsea.

The Gunners can hardly be labelled a crisis club – yet. They qualified for the Champions League semi-finals this week, albeit with an unconvincing 1-0 aggregate win over Sporting, and are just 1-2 to eliminate Atletico Madrid in the last four.

Arsenal go into Sunday's fixture at the Etihad Stadium as 8-11 favourites for the Premier League, six points clear of City having played a game more.

The significance of the top-two clash is illustrated by the fact that an Arsenal win – their first away success at City since January 2015 – would see their title odds slashed to 1-16 by bet365.

The pressure is undoubtedly on Mikel Arteta's men, though. At the start of March, the Gunners were 20-1 for the quadruple and bet365 were offering 14-1 that they finished the season without a trophy.

A tame 2-0 defeat to City in the EFL Cup final at Wembley ended the Gunners' quad dream before 9-1 shots Southampton stunned them in the FA Cup quarter-final at St Mary's.

Last weekend's results had massive repercussions in the title market and Arsenal must dig deep to secure a positive outcome in Sunday's six-pointer.

Cup clash fresh in the memory

Arsenal were seconds away from a famous victory at the Etihad last season, having defended heroically with ten men for the whole second half.

John Stones's 98th-minute goal earned City a 2-2 draw but it was Arsenal who grabbed a late equaliser in the opening league meeting this term.

After Erling Haaland's ninth-minute goal, Guardiola parked the bus for the final 20 minutes but Gabriel Martinelli's deft lob salvaged a 1-1 draw for the Gunners.

City kept Arsenal's creative players quiet in last month's EFL Cup final at Wembley, where Nico O'Reilly's quickfire brace in the second half sealed a 2-0 win for the Mancunians.

Marc Guehi (right) has proved a super signing for Manchester City Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images

Impressive Guehi aiming to frustrate Gunners

January signing Marc Guehi was ineligible for the EFL Cup final, much to Pep's chagrin, but the England international has had a big influence on City's resurgence.

With Stones, Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol injured, Guehi has formed an impressive centre-back partnership with the pacy Abdukodir Khusanov.

They helped City keep clean sheets in their last two games, a 4-0 FA Cup rout of Liverpool and the 3-0 victory at Chelsea, where Guehi scored the second goal.

It is 9-4 that City rack up another victory to nil against Arsenal, who scored from the penalty spot against Bournemouth last weekend and mustered only one shot on target in Wednesday's goalless second leg against Sporting.

William Saliba and Jurrien Timber scored from corners in the 2-1 home win over Chelsea on March 1 but the Gunners have not struck from a set-piece in any of their ten subsequent matches.

Sunday would be the perfect moment to come up with another deadly dead-ball routine and key aerial threat Gabriel Magalhaes is a general 10-1 to score at any time.

Predicted line-ups and team news

Manchester City (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Rodri; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

Guardiola may stick with the starting 11 who outclassed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend although the in-form O'Reilly (hamstring) is doubtful.

Rayan Ait-Nouri should deputise at left-back if the England international fails to recover.

Phil Foden, Omar Marmoush and Tijjani Reijnders offer creative inspiration from the bench and midfield enforcer Mateo Kovacic is fit again.

Defenders Dias and Gvardiol remain sidelined and Stones, who has made only four league starts this season, is not fully fit.

Arsenal (4-3-3): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Magalhaes, Hincapie; Havertz, Zubimendi, Rice; Trossard, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Captain Martin Odegaard and Spain midfielder Mikel Merino are definite absentees while Timber, Riccardo Calafiori and key man Bukayo Saka are major doubts.

Noni Madueke, Saka's natural understudy on the right wing, suffered a knee injury on Wednesday but Arteta may be reluctant to unleash 16-year-old Max Dowman for his first league start.

Leandro Trossard should return in attack and Kai Havertz could be employed in midfield alongside Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi.

Cristhian Mosquera was preferred to Ben White at right-back against Sporting and Eberechi Eze, who scored Crystal Palace's winner against City in last season's FA Cup, is a potential game-changer on the bench.

Man City v Arsenal key stats

♦ Manchester City have lost only three of their 25 home fixtures this season – against Tottenham, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid

♦ Five of City's 11 Premier League home wins were by a 3-0 scoreline

♦ Rayan Cherki has contributed ten assists in only 1,386 minutes of league action for City this term

♦ Six of Arsenal's eight away matches against top-half teams ended with under 2.5 goals

♦ Arsenal have won only two of their last 20 Premier League meetings with Manchester City

♦ There were under 3.5 goals in the Gunners' last 11 games in all competitions

Bet365's forecast title odds after Sunday's result

Manchester City win: 8-11 Manchester City, Evs Arsenal

Arsenal win: 1-16 Arsenal, 9-1 Manchester City

Draw: 4-11 Arsenal, 2-1 Manchester City

bet365’s Steve Freeth: "We're not yet at the 'Michael Thomas Anfield 1989' stage of the season as Arsenal still have six games to play but Devon Loch might get a mention if the Gunners lose at the Etihad.

"If the league leaders go to Manchester and win, we forecast their outright price will shift from 8-13 to 1-16 with City drifting from 5-4 to 9-1.

"Arsenal's gameplan will be interesting because a draw means the title race remains in their hands."

The aftermath: City could take top spot at Turf Moor

A defeat for the Gunners in Manchester opens up the nightmare scenario of being knocked off top spot by the time of their next match, at home to Newcastle on April 25.

City, who have a game in hand on the leaders, are 2-9 to take maximum points on Wednesday's trip to Championship-bound Burnley.

Arsenal finish their season with a decent set of fixtures: home games against mid-table Fulham and lowly Burnley and short trips to London rivals West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The away leg of their Champions League semi-final tie against Atletico Madrid is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29 with the second leg at the Emirates Stadium on May 5.

City face potentially awkward league trips to Everton and Bournemouth as well as a final-day fixture at home to Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa.

Pep's men are 1-2 favourites to add the FA Cup to the EFL Cup they won against Arsenal last month.

They face the Gunners' conquerors Southampton in next weekend's semi-final and a victory over Arsenal on Sunday would be a huge step towards a domestic treble for the Citizens.

Arsenal's remaining Premier League fixtures

Sunday Manchester City (a)

April 25 Newcastle (h)

May 2 Fulham (h)

May 10 West Ham (a)

May 17 Burnley (h)

May 24 Crystal Palace (a)

Manchester City remaining Premier League fixtures

Sunday Arsenal (h)

Wednesday Burnley (a)

May 4 Everton (a)

May 9 Brentford (h)

May 17 Bournemouth (a)

May 24 Aston Villa (h)

TBC Crystal Palace (h)

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