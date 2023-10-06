Luton v Tottenham Premier League predictions, betting odds & tips + grab a £40 free bet from Paddy Power

Paddy Power are offering a £40 free bet on the Luton v Tottenham match. You can grab your free bet here . We’ve included instructions on how to grab your offer later on in this article.

Where to watch Luton v Tottenham

You can watch Luton v Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday, October 7, live on TNT Sports 1 at 12.30pm

Match prediction & best bet

Tottenham and under 4.5 goals

1pt 20-21 Coral , Ladbrokes

Luton v Tottenham odds

Luton 11-2

Tottenham 1-2

Draw 15-4

Odds correct at time of publishing

Luton v Tottenham team news

Luton

Ross Barkley could return but Amari'i Bell suffered a hamstring strain on Tuesday and Dan Potts, Jordan Clark, Gabriel Osho and Albert Sambi Lokonga are sidelined.

Tottenham

Manor Solomon has joined Brennan Johnson, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso, Alfie Whiteman, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic and Bryan Gil in a crowded Spurs treatment room.

Luton v Tottenham predictions

Tottenham rode their luck to beat Liverpool 2-1 last Saturday, but they have made a hugely impressive start to the season and can scale the Premier League summit with an away win at Luton on Saturday.

The final months of a disappointing 2022-23 campaign unravelled quickly for Tottenham, who missed out on European qualification for the first time since 2009.

An eighth-place finish was the final straw for England captain Harry Kane, but Spurs have moved on to a bold new era under Ange Postecoglou and seem much better for it.

False dawns have been a regular occurrence at White Hart Lane and it is worth noting that their 17-point haul is exactly the same as it was at this stage 12 months ago.

Postecoglou freely admits his new-look team are not the finished article, but Spurs supporters have rightly been enthused by this season's showings and their positivity is understandable.

Tottenham are second in the table despite a tough early-season schedule and will go top with victory at Kenilworth Road with the sides around them all playing on Sunday.

Three of their seven games have come against teams who finish in the top five last term, and the recent 2-2 draw at Arsenal showed just how far they have come in a short space of time under Postecoglou.

Despite the quality of their opponents, Spurs top the Premier League's shot statistics with an average of 19.7 per game. And they have a steelier edge about them, too, with defensive recruits Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie taking seamlessly to the physical, fast-paced nature of English football.

So Luton must find a way of knocking Spurs off their stride as they go in search of their first home win of the season.

The Hatters enjoyed a momentous moment at Everton last weekend when goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris secured their first top-flight victory since 1993.

But Luton's triumph at Goodison was laced with good fortune - the expected-goals figure was 3.13 to 0.95 in Everton's favour - and they were soon brought back down to earth by Tuesday's 2-1 loss at home to Burnley.

Rob Edwards' side have taken just one point from three games at Kenilworth Road and their home results will have to improve if they are to harbour any hopes of staying up.

Edwards often talks about striving to be more competitive and there have been signs that his team are becoming harder to play against.

Half of the 14 goals Luton have conceded came in early-season losses away to Brighton (1-4) and Chelsea (0-3), and while their defensive work has certainly improved, that process must continue because the Hatters do not look like scoring a lot of goals.

Spurs might have to show patience against a team who will be content to sit deep and rely on counter-attacks and set-pieces, but their quality should eventually come to the fore.

Key stat

Tottenham have won five of their last six league games with four of those wins featuring fewer than four goals.

Probable teams

Luton (3-4-2-1): Kaminski; Mengi, Lockyer, Burke; Kabore, Mpanzu, Nakamba, Doughty; Brown, Ogbene; Morris.

Subs: Krul, Adebayo, Barkley, Chong, Andersen, Berry, Woodrow, Giles, Johnson.

Tottenham (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Richarlison; Son.

Subs: Forster; Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Veliz, Royal, Phillips, Donley, Dier.

Inside info

Luton

Star man Carlton Morris

Top scorer Carlton Morris

Penalty taker Carlton Morris

Card magnet Marvelous Nakamba

Assist ace Carlton Morris

Set-piece aerial threat Tom Lockyer

Tottenham

Star man Son Heung-Min

Top scorer Son Heung-Min

Penalty taker Son Heung-Min

Card magnet Yves Bissouma

Assist ace James Maddison

Set-piece aerial threat Cristian Romero

Luton v Tottenham b et builder predictions

Tottenham to win

Tottenham made had work of beating nine-man Liverpool but they should make their class count against lowly Luton.

James Maddison anytime goalscorer

A bit of magic may be required to unlock Luton's deep-lying defence and James Maddison could be the man to provide it.

Cristian Romero to be booked

The Argentinian defender has been carded in each of his last two appearances and he looks a prime candidate to see yellow at Kenilworth Road.

Pays out at 9-1 with Paddy Power

